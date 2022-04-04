College notebook: Baker, Bass notch weekend lacrosse milestones

A couple of former Commonwealth District lacrosse standouts helped make a bit of school history on Saturday.
Senior attackman
- Chris Baker
- (Massaponax) scored five goals, including the 100th of his career, in Shenandoah’s 21–5 rout of Virginia Wesleyan. He is the fifth Hornet to reach 100.
- Senior midfielder Josh Bass (Colonial Forge) scored four goals as VMI defeated Mercer 13–10 for its first Southern Conference victory since rejoining the league in 2014–15. The Keydets (3–7, 0–1) had been 0–41 in league games in that stretch. It might also be their final Southern Conference win; on Monday, the Keydets announced they will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2023.
MORE LACROSSE
Junior
- Rosa Williams
- (James Monroe) scored three times in Methodist (N.C.)’s 20–4 romp over Piedmont Saturday.
- Junior goalkeeper Caleb Brodie (Colonial Forge) made 13 saves in Southern Virginia’s 17–8 victory over Pfeiffer Saturday. The Knights are 7–2 and 4–0 in the USA South Conference.
People are also reading…
TRACK AND FIELD
Two local Norfolk State athletes won their respective events at Saturday’s Colonial Relays in Williamsburg: graduate student
- Malika Pride
(North Stafford) in the women’s 400 meters (54.23) and sophomore
- Isaac Haywood
- (Louisa) in the men’s triple jump (50–6.25).
- At the same meet, William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) placed second in the women’s long jump (19–2), and Lynchburg grad student
- Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) placed fourth in the women’s University 800 meters (2:16.94).
- Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) won the men’s discus (150–9) and placed second in the hammer throw (165–3) behind Shenandoah senior
- John Kindig (Courtland)’s school-record toss of 175–9 at Saturday’s Battleground Relays at Mary Washington. Freshman teammate
- Bowen Varney (Louisa) placed second in the 800 (2:00.21). Shenandoah grad student
- Elijah Morton (Culpeper) won the men’s 100 (11.0) and helped the Hornets set a school record (41.33) in winning the men’s 4x100 relay.
- Sophomore Zachary Wadas (Courtland) helped East Carolina’s men win the 4x400 relay (3:16.24) in Saturday’s Bill Carson Invitational on their home track. He was also third in the 400 (49.69).
- Cincinnati junior Brandon White (Mountain View) placed third in the men’s triple jump (45–0) at Saturday’s Oliver Nikoloff Invitational at his home facility.
- Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) ran a personal-best 53.91 to finish fourth in the women’s 400 meters at Saturday’s Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville.
- Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) grad student Kelsie Smith (North Stafford) was second in the women’s hammer (157–4) and fourth in the discus (115–6) at the SWU Gotta Run Invitational in Central. S.C.
BASEBALL
Sophomore infielder
- Kyle Keenan
- (Colonial Forge) went 4 for 5 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored in Concord (W.Va.)’s 20–4 romp over Alderson-Broaddus Wednesday.
- Senior outfielder Kam Smith (Colonial Beach) went 3 for 4 and scored twice in George Mason’s 7–6 win over VCU Friday.
- Freshman Nico Rodriguez (Mountain View) was 4 for 7 with three runs scored and four RBIs in Grove City (Pa.)’s doubleheader sweep of Waynesburg (Pa.) Saturday.
- Junior Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) pitched a career-high 3 2/3 innings of the relief to earn the win in James Madison’s 7–6 victory over Longwood Tuesday. Junior
- Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) singled and scored the winning run in the ninth.
SOFTBALL
Junior
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) broke Shippensburg (Pa.) State’s career RBI record in Saturday’s doubleheader split with Shepherd. Her two run home run, her school-record 40th of her career, also gave her 157 RBIs.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Paityn Walker
- (Colonial Forge) went 3–1 with partner Sarah Mitchell to help Eastern Kentucky split four weekend matches at the EKU Beach Tournament. That included a three-set victory over Jacksonville State that gave the Colonels a 3–2 team win.
TENNIS
Virginia Wesleyan sophomore
- Alexa Brewster
- (Massaponax) swept Randolph’s Valentina Santos 6–0, 6–0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Anna Rodgers for an 8–2 win over Santos and Zeinab Elkhansa at No. 1 doubles on Saturday.
- Freshman Matthew Leonard (Courtland) earned wins at No. 5 singles and No. 1 doubles (with Canon Secord) in Bridgewater’s 6–3 victory at Roanoke Friday.
GOLF
Sophomore
- Rachel Detore
- (Spotsylvania) was named a Northeast Conference Prime Performer after she tied for ninth overall (82–78—160) out of 39 golfers to lead St. Francis (Pa.) scorers at the recent Northern Kentucky Invitational.
FOOTBALL
Senior linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) was credited with six tackles in East Carolina’s intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday. The Pirates hold their annual spring game this Saturday.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443