College notebook: Barnett is WAC volleyball freshman of the year

Her first collegiate volleyball season ended on a sour note, but Victoria Barrett keeps racking up individual honors.
The former state player of the year at North Stafford High School was named Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year after leading New Mexico State with 175 kills in her début season. She also earned a spot in the WAC all-tournament team after posting 22 kills in two matches last week. The Aggies finished 16–2 after falling 3–0 to Utah Valley State in Saturday’s title match.
TRACK AND FIELD
George Mason freshman
- Micah Harris
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 800 at Saturday’s Colonial Relays in Williamsburg with the No. 2 time (1:51.94) in the Atlantic 10 Conference this spring. VMI junior
- Johnnie Walker
(Colonial Forge) broke the tape in the men’s 400 (49.46), and VCU senior
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) was second in the women’s pole vault (11–6.5).
- A week after clearing a personal-best 14–1.75, South Dakota sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) pole-vaulted 14–1.25 to win the event at Saturday’s USD Early Bird meet in Vermillion, S.D.
- Jacksonville redshirt junior Shalah Smiling (Brooke Point) won the women’s 100 meters (11.74) at the South Florida Invitational in Tampa.
- Duke redshirt senior Ben Beatty (Courtland) finished second in the men’s shot put (54–9) and fifth in the hammer throw (183–7) at the weekend Virginia Invitational.
- Shenandoah sophomore John Kindig (Courtland) won the men’s hammer throw (156–9) and was second in the shot put (43–4.5) behind Mary Washington sophomore
- Mason Woods (Colonial Forge, 44–0) at Saturday’s two-team Battleground Relays at UMW.
Senior
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) anchored N.C. Central’s winning 1,600-meter relay (3:16.55) at last week’s Vertlclasse Meeting in Durham, N.C.
- Norfolk State senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) was second in the women’s 200 (24.24) and freshman teammate
- Dahja Price (Louisa) fourth (25.36) at Saturday’s Chanticleer Classic in Conway, S.C.
Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) grad student
- Jami Wright
- (North Stafford) won the women’s 100 (11.96) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay (4:01.81) at the Gotta Run Invite in Central, S.C.
- Waynesburg (Pa.) junior Aubrey Wingeart (King George) was runner-up in the women’s 5,000 (18:58.21) at Saturday’s Golden Tornado Classic in Beaver Falls, Pa.
FOOTBALL
Junior
- Jamal Fisher
- (Brooke Point) caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Virginia-Wise’s 40–28 victory over Mars Hill (N.C.) Friday.
- Freshman Jarrett Hunter (Louisa) gained 52 yards rushing and caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in Howard’s 37–28 loss to Delaware State Saturday.
Senior defensive end
- Da’Sean Davs
(Colonial Forge) returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in Bridgewater’s 22–14 win over Shenandoah Saturday. Junior linebacker
- Jahquan Collins
- (Massaponax) made seven tackles for Shenandoah.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- was named honorable mention All-American on Monday after averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game at Mississippi as a junior.
SOFTBALL
Junior infielder A
- rizona Ritchie
- (Brooke Point) singled home the winning run in Virginia’s 2–1, 12-inning win over Boston College Saturday after delivering a two-run triple in Thursday’s 9–0 win over the Eagles.
- Sophomore Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) homered three times and drove in six runs in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s four-game weekend series with Millersville (Pa.).
- Sophomore Alexi Benson (Riverbend) struck out eight in a five-inning, two-hit shutout as Mercy (N.Y.) defeated D’Youville 8–0 on Friday.
BASEBALL
- Matt Nickles
(Colonial Forge) struck out 11 in six innings and fellow senior
- John Reynolds
- (Louisa) earned the save with three scoreless relief innings in Randolph-Macon’s 11–2 win over Bridgewater Saturday.
- Sophomore first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs in Patrick Henry Community College’s 12–4 win over Fayetteville Tech Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Junior
- Lizzie Hamlett
- (James Monroe) contributed a goal and an assist to Liberty’s 4–2 win over Temple Saturday.
- Senior Alexis Brown (Eastern View) had two goals and three assists in Lynchburg’s 10–0 win over Virginia Wesleyan Tuesday.
- Senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge) made six saves as Vermont (1–6) edged New Hampshire 3–1 Saturday.
SWIMMING
William & Mary sophomore
- John O’Hara
- (Stafford) placed seventh in the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:39.85), ninth in the 500 free (4:37.65) and 10th in the 100 free (45.41) at last weekend’s Colonial Athletic Association championships in Christiansburg.
SOCCER
Junior
- Audra Curtin
- (Colonial Forge) scored her fourth goal of the season in Frostburg State’s 1–0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
- Sophomore goalie Carrington Lippi (Colonial Forge) posted her fourth straight shutout as Roanoke blanked Lynchburg 2–0 Saturday.
LACROSSE
Sophomore
- Chris Baker
(Massaponax) scored four goals, junior
- Devon Weaver
(Brooke Point) three and sophomore
- Jet Hayes
- (Brooke Point) two in Shenandoah’s 14–13 loss to Randolph-Macon Saturday.
