College notebook: Barrett transferring to Towson

Victoria Barrett will be playing volleyball a lot closer to home this fall.

The former North Stafford High School standout is transferring to Towson University, according to a source with knowledge of her plans.

Barrett left New Mexico State’s team last October during her sophomore season. Towson has won the past two Colonial Athletic Association tournaments.

Barrett was the West Coast Conference 2020–21 freshman of the year.

TRACK AND FIELD

In a homecoming of sorts. Christopher Newport junior

Mae Savoie

(Colonial Forge) won the women’s 1,500 meters (4:55.13) at Saturday’s Mary Washington Opener.

Virginia Wesleyan senior

Landry Moffo

(North Stafford) won the men’s 110 hurdles (15.58) at Saturday’s VWU Spring Break Invitational.

Freshman Virginia Beringer

(James Monroe) helped Richmond win the women’s 4x400 relay (3:48.45) at Friday’s Fred Hardy Invitational on their own track. She was also fifth in the 400 (58.26). At the same meet, VCU sophomore Trevor Thomas

(Colonial Forge) was second in the long jump (22–5) and fifth in the javelin (114–3). Virginia State sophomore Isaiah Ramadane (Riverbend) was second in the discus (150–9) and fifth in the shot put (43–1.5).

(Riverbend) was second in the discus (150–9) and fifth in the shot put (43–1.5). Shenandoah senior John Kindig

(Courtland) won the men’s hammer throw (168–6) and finished fourth in the shot put (45–7.5) at the Washington & Lee Track and Field Carnival. Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) placed third in the discus (136–7), fourth in the hammer (160–2) and sixth in the shot (42–2.25).

TCU junior

Jaren Holmes

(Riverbend) placed third in the men’s triple jump (49–1.75) at Saturday’s TCU Invitational.

James Madison sophomore

Jordan Venning

(Mountain View) was third in the women’s triple jump (38–11.5) at Saturday’s Bob Davidson Invitational in High Point, N.C.

Running on his home track, Georgia Tech senior

Henrik Anderson

(Mountain View) was fourth in the men’s 1,500 (3:47.00) at Saturday’s Yellow Jacket Invite.

Appalachian State junior Celia Agee (Louisa) finished fourth in the women’s pole vault (11–3.5) at Saturday’s 49er Classic in Charlotte.

BASEBALL

Sophomore

Alex Kobersteen

(Courtland) struck out six in a seven-inning complete game as Mary Washington topped Marymount 8–1 Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader. Senior

Ryan Lee

(Courtland) went 3 for 4 and scored twice in the nightcap as the visiting Saints won 24–4.

Earlier, sophomore infielder Jimmy Baker (Stafford) registered a career-high five RBIs in Marymount’s 19–5 victory over Lesley Monday.

(Stafford) registered a career-high five RBIs in Marymount’s 19–5 victory over Lesley Monday. Freshman outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) notched his first three college RBIs, including a two-run single, in South Carolina’s 12–0 victory over Gardner-Webb Wednesday.

(Fredericksburg Christian) notched his first three college RBIs, including a two-run single, in South Carolina’s 12–0 victory over Gardner-Webb Wednesday. Senior catcher Ray Tricarico (Eastern View) went 5 for 11 with four RBIs in Eastern Mennonite’s doubleheader sweep of Ferrum Saturday.

(Eastern View) went 5 for 11 with four RBIs in Eastern Mennonite’s doubleheader sweep of Ferrum Saturday. Sophomore first baseman Sam Horn (James Monroe) went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in Shenandoah’s 11–9 win over Wesley Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Junior

Hannah Marsteller

(Riverbend) went a combined 9 for 13, including her fifth home run of the season, and scored five runs in four games last week as Shippensburg (Pa.) State won three of four games last week. She’s ranks second in Division II in batting average (.604) and slugging percentage (1.113).

Senior outfielder

Sarah Proctor

(Louisa) homered in each game as Christopher Newport defeated Lynchburg 6–5 Saturday and Roanoke 9–0 Saturday to improve to 19–0. She’s batting .420 with six homers and 16 RBIs.

Graduate student

Madison Morgan

(King George) went 6 for 9 with two doubles and two RBIs in Mount Olive (N.C.) doubleheader split with Belmont Abbey Saturday.

Senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) had two RBIs in each game as Randolph-Macon swept a twinbill from Southern Virginia Friday.

LACROSSE

Senior

Chris Baker

(Massaponax) had four goals and two assists in Shenandoah’s 15–7 victory over Guilford Saturday.

Reigning Atlantic Sun Conference defensive player of the week Mikayla Coghill (Mountain View) won five faceoffs in Liberty’s 16–12 win over Cincinnati Sunday.

(Mountain View) won five faceoffs in Liberty’s 16–12 win over Cincinnati Sunday. Sophomore Adriana Talkington (Colonial Forge) netted three goals in Reinhardt (Ga.)’s 30–1 romp over Brenau (Ga.) Wednesday.

(Colonial Forge) netted three goals in Reinhardt (Ga.)’s 30–1 romp over Brenau (Ga.) Wednesday. Senior Megan Allen (Stafford) scored twice in Ferrum’s 20–0 rout of Hollins Thursday.

BASKETBALL

In what was likely her final college game, senior guard

Camille Downs

(Colonial Forge) had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Norfolk State’s 54–47 WNIT loss to Drexel Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.