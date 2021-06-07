College notebook: Baseball standouts pick up honors

Although the college season has ended for most local athletes, conference, regional and state awards continue to roll in.
BASEBALL
After leading Patrick Henry Community College to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series, sophomore first baseman
(Spotsylvania) and freshman outfielder
- (Stafford) were named second-team all-Region X. McAlister led the NJCAA’s Division II with 52 stolen bases and batted .353, while Harper hit .266 with team-high totals of 16 home runs and 65 RBIs.
- Colonial Beach native Kam Smith was named second-team all-Mid-America Conference after batting .360 and leading the league with 72 hits, including 10 homers (tied for second).
- Mary Washington senior outfielder David Lambertson (Mountain View) was named to the National Association of Baseball Coaches’ Division III all-South Region third team. He hit .397 with 19 RBIs in 2021.
- Glenville (W.Va.) State redshirt junior Tre’von Smith (Orange) was a second-team ABCA/Rawlings Division II all-Atlantic Region pick at designated hitter. He hit .352 with six homers and 34 RBIs.
- James Madison sophomore reliever Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) was chosen second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association after going 1–0 with four saves and a 4.42 ERA this spring. Grubbs will pitch this summer for the Peninsula Pilots of the Coastal Plains League, and classmate
- Carson Bel (Washington & Lee) will be a rival while playing for the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
FOOTBALL
James Madison senior safety
(Stafford) and VMI junior long snapper
- (Mountain View) were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ University Division all-state second team. Hampton made 42 tackles and forced two fumbles in helping the Dukes reach the FCS semifinals, while Soderholm was flawless on his snaps all season as the Keydets earned their first playoff berth.
SOCCER
Roanoke junior
- (Courtland) was chosen to the VASID College Division all-state first team after anchoring a defense that allowed just eight goals in 11 games.
TRACK AND FIELD
South Dakota redshirt freshman
- (Stafford) is one of 14 women who have cleared 14 feet entering the NCAA Division I championships. She will compete on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.
