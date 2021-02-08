College notebook: Beatty gives it his best shot, breaks Duke school record

It took Ben Beatty four years, but the Courtland High School graduate now holds Duke University’s school record for the indoor shot put.
Beatty placed third with a toss of 60 feet, 5.25 inches at Saturday’s “Doc” Hale Virginia Tech Elite Meet to break Stephen Boals’ 2015 mark of 59–7. Beatty already held the school record in the weight throw (62–7.25).
Michael Barbas set Duke’s outdoor shot put record (60–8) in 2012. First, though, Beatty has two more weekend invitationals before the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championships Feb. 25–27 at Clemson.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Marshall senior
- Taylor Robinson
- (Louisa) placed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.95) at Saturday’s four-team Marshall Classic.
- I
ndiana freshman
- Morgan Snow
- (North Stafford) placed fifth in the women’s 60 meters (7.63) and 200 (24.98) at Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Invitational on her home track.
VCU freshman
- Trevor Thomas
- (Colonial Forge) finished fifth in the men’s high jump (6–3) at Saturday’s Brant Tolsma Invitational in Lynchburg.
- Roanoke junior Hannah Koepfinger (King George) was second in the women’s 60 hurdles (9.94) and third in the 200 (27.64) at Saturday’s Noke Elite meet in Salem.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- is one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the top center in women’s college basketball. She’s averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for Mississippi after a 21-point, 12-rebound outing in Thursday’s 72-60 win over Kentucky.
Coming off the bench for the first time in his career, former Spotsylvania County resident
- Xavier Johnson
- had a career-high 32 points in Pittsburgh’s 83–72 win over Virginia Tech Wednesday. The junior guard also had seven assists. He added 10 points and seven assists in Saturday’s 73–66 loss at Virginia.
Senior
- Sabrina Jones
- (Massaponax) had 20 points and nine rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 60–48 win at St. Mary’s (Md.) Tuesday.
- In his first game in 23 days due to COVID protocols, Hampton sophomore guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) hit 4 of 6 3-point shots and scored 12 points in Sunday’s 72–58 loss to High Point. He had three more 3-pointers in Monday’s 76–71 win over the same opponent.
SOCCER
In her first two college starts, Marquette freshman goalie
- Mikki Easter
- (Mountain View) posted wins over Chicago State (5–0 Friday) and Western Illinois State (3–2 Sunday). She made six combined saves in the two games.
- Former Mountain View teammates Megan Watts and
- Brooke Burzynski met for the first time as college opponents Friday when Watts’ Old Dominion Monarchs edged Burzynski’s East Carolina Pirates 1–0 in the season opener for both teams.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Emma Swope
- (Massaponax) had 12 kills and only one error in Toledo’s 3–2 loss to Ball State Friday.
- Freshman Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) contributed seven kills and nine digs to New Mexico State’s 3–0 sweep of Texas Rio Grande Valley Monday.
SWIMMING
Lynchburg sophomore
- Kevin Bennett
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100- (53.71) and 200-yard (1:58.48) backstrokes in Friday’s tri-meet with Roanoke and Sweet Briar. Sophomore teammate
- Parker Hayungs
(Stafford) won the men’s 100 butterfly (54.39) and placed second in the 200 fly (1:59.58). Roanoke freshman
- Lena Steckler
- (Mountain View) claimed the women’s 100 back (1:00.48) and was runner-up in the 200 back (2:12.41).
FOOTBALL
VMI redshirt sophomore long snapper
- Robert Soderholm
- (Mountain View) was named a preseason first-team FCS All-American by HERO Sports. He was a first-team sophomore All-American in 2019. The Keydets open their spring season Feb. 20 at Chattanooga.
WRESTLING
Sophomore
- Zach Brown
- (Eastern View) recorded two pins at 184 pounds as VMI beat The Citadel 27–18 and lost to Appalachian State 33–12 in a double dual meet Friday. He is 10–2 on the season.
Ferrum junior
- Katrina Anderson
(King George) went 3–1 with two pins at Saturday’s Presbyterian Round Robin Tournament in Clinton, S.C. Meanwhile, Ferrum freshman
- Cris Reynoso
- (Courtland) pinned Shenandoah’s Derek Little in 2:23 in the Panthers’ 47–3 dual match victory Saturday.
BASEBALL
Spotsylvania graduate
- Max Harper
- announced via Twitter last week that he will play at Brigham Young University. Harper, who led the Knights to the 2018 Class 3 state championship, originally signed with VMI before transferring to Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, where he hit .392 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 24 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
