College notebook: Bell rings the cycle for JMU baseball team

After doing the hard part first, Carson Bell made history on Sunday-and helped James Madison win a baseball game.
The sophomore outfielder from Washington & Lee High School completed JMU’s first cycle since 2013 with an 11th-inning infield single to help the Dukes edge William & Mary 10–9. He had previously homered, tripled and doubled and finished 4 for 6 with four RBIs.
Bell is batting .309 with two homers and 16 RBIs for the Dukes (11–15, 6–9), who host VCU in two games this week before next week’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament. On Saturday, Bell tripled and had two RBIs in a 10–7 win in the opener of a doubleheader, and sophomore Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win. In the nightcap, Tribe senior Justin Pearson (Mountain View) worked five innings to earn a 7–4 victory.
MORE BASEBALL
Senior right-hander
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) improved to 5–3 by pitching a complete-game five-hitter as VMI topped ETSU 3–1 on Saturday.
- Northern Illinois senior outfielder Kam Smith (Colonial Beach) went a combined 7 for 15 in a four-game weekend series with Eastern Michigan. He’s batting a team-high .367 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.
- Randolph-Macon pitcher Matt Nickles (Colonial Forge) was named first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after going 3–1 with a 3.40 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. His brother
- Mike was a third-team choice at third base after batting .285 with five home runs and a team-high 38 RBIs.
- Glenville (W.Va.) State junior designated hitter Tre’von Smith (Orange) was named first-team all-Mountain East Conference after batting .352 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Jacksonville senior
- Shalah Smiling
- (Brooke Point) ran on two winning relays at the Atlantic Sun championships on her home track: the 4x100 (45.29) and 4x400 (3:42.51). She also finished third in both the 100 meters (11.68) and 200 (24.02).
- South Dakota redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) won the Summit League women’s pole vault title in a jump off (14–2) at Friday’s conference championship meet in Vermillion, S.D.
- Marshall senior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) finished third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best 13.85 at Sunday’s Conference USA meet in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- George Mason freshman Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) placed fifth in the men’s 800 meters (1:50.95) at Saturday’s IC4A championships in Springfield, Mass.
- VCU graduate student Lauren Graves (Mountain View) set a school record in winning the women’s pole vault (12–2) at Sunday’s VCU Last Chance Meet.
- Northeastern graduate student Naukym Morton (North Stafford) placed third in the men’s 100 (10.84) at the recent CAA championships in Harrisonburg. He also led off the team champion Huskies’ first-place 400 relay (40.63).
- Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) posted the nation’s 12th-fastest Division III women’s 800-meter time of the season (2:12.74) at Sunday’s N.C. A&T Last Chance meet in Greensboro, N.C. The NCAA will announce qualifiers for its May 27–29 Division III national championships this Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg (Pa.) sophomore first baseman
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference player of the year and was chosen to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) all-Atlantic Region first team. She led the NCAA’s Division II in slugging (1.103) and set school single-season records for home runs (18) and RBIs (64).
- Shepherd senior outfielder Allison Baker (Stafford) was a second-team all-PSAC pick. She is batting .339 with nine doubles, three triples and 18 RBIs.
SWIMMING
- Lynchburg sophomores Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge), Parker Hayungs (Stafford) and Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian) and freshman Lena Steckler (Mountain View) were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association’s College Division all-state first team. Bennett and Steckler were chosen for backstroke, Hayungs for butterly and Ford for sprint freestyle. Bennett was also named to the second team for distance freestyle, Steckler for IM and Ford for butterfly.
George Mason senior Dylan Peck (Chancellor) and junior Luke Durocher (Riverbend) were named second-team University Division all-state. Peck was the Atlantic 10 Conference champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Durocher was ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
FOOTBALL
Colonial Forge graduate
- Josh Sarratt
- tweeted that he has received scholarship offers from William & Mary, Rhode Island, Lamar and Western Illinois since entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons as a defensive back at VMI.
TENNIS
Lynchburg senior
- Caroline Guill
- (Louisa) was named to the all-ODAC second team at No. 6 singles (where she was 12–2) and No. 1 doubles (8–6).
