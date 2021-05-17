College notebook: Bell rings the cycle for JMU baseball team

The sophomore outfielder from Washington & Lee High School completed JMU’s first cycle since 2013 with an 11th-inning infield single to help the Dukes edge William & Mary 10–9. He had previously homered, tripled and doubled and finished 4 for 6 with four RBIs.

Bell is batting .309 with two homers and 16 RBIs for the Dukes (11–15, 6–9), who host VCU in two games this week before next week’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament. On Saturday, Bell tripled and had two RBIs in a 10–7 win in the opener of a doubleheader, and sophomore Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win. In the nightcap, Tribe senior Justin Pearson (Mountain View) worked five innings to earn a 7–4 victory.