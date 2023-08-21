Jason Brown’s first game at his fourth (and presumably final) college stop will be nationally televised.

The much-traveled Chancellor High School graduate is expected to start at quarterback for Jackson State in Saturday night’s season opener against South Carolina State in Atlanta. Dubbed the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, the game will be televised by ABC at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Brown retweeted a teammate’s post from the Tigers’ Fall Fanfest that referred to Brown as QB1. The school had not officially named a starter as of Monday afternoon after Brown competed with fellow transfers Zy McDonald (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Philip Short (junior college) for the starting job through spring and fall workouts.

After setting multiple school passing records at St. Francis (Pa.), Brown transferred first to South Carolina, where went 2-2 as a starter for the injury-plagued Gamecocks in 2021, then the Virginia Tech, where he spent 2022 as a backup to Grant Wells. The NCAA granted him a sixth season of eligibility, and he landed at Jackson State after incumbent quarterback Shedeur Sanders followed his famous father and coach, Deion, to Colorado.

SOCCER

After making its first final four appearance since 1998, the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team is ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division III preseason national poll. The Eagles (13-5-4 last season) open their season Sept. 1 against Rensselaer.

Junior forward Cami Taylor (Mountain View) notched an assist in Duquesne’s 5-0 shutout of American University Sunday.

Senior goalie Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made two saves in Marquette’s 1-0 shutout of Colorado Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

Towson junior outside hitter Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) was named to the preseason all-Coastal Athletic Conference team as the Tigers were chosen unanimous favorites to win their fifth straight league title. Barrett was a first-team all-CAA selection in 2022 with a team-high 329 kills, plus 230 digs. Towson opens its season Aug. 25 at South Carolina.

ACADEMICS

Shenandoah’s Paige Eagleton (Stafford) and Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge) and Bridgewater’s Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View) were named Eastern/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.