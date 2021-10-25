College notebook: Brown makes case to be South Carolina's starting quarterback

Shane Beamer has two weeks to decide on South Carolina’s starting quarterback for its next game, and Jason Brown has made his case.
The redshirt senior from Chancellor High School came off the bench to complete 8 of 14 fourth-quarter passes for 84 yards and a touchdown (mostly against backups) in Saturday’s 44–14 loss to Texas A&M Saturday. He relieved grad transfer Zeb Noland, who produced just 15 yards and no points against a team that beat then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.
After a bye week, South Carolina (4–4) next plays Nov. 6 against Florida, and there’s a chance Brown, who transferred from St. Francis (Pa.), could be the starter. He saw limited action in the Gamecocks’ first two games, then sat behind Luke Doty and Noland. Doty is out for the season with a foot injury.
“He’s a gamer,” Beamer told reporters after the game about Brown. “ ... For his first game action [in a month], I thought he came in and did a great job. I thought he did a nice job of sustaining plays and creating when we gave up some pressure and be able to get out of the pocket and make some throws.”
MORE FOOTBALL
In his first extensive college action, sophomore quarterback
- Jamir Boyd
(North Stafford) completed 19 of 33 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 49–20 loss to Alderson-Broaddus Saturday. Boyd also ran nine times for 73 yards. Junior
- C.J. Washington
- (Chancellor) caught eight passes for 78 yards and a TD.
- Sophomore defensive back Justin Toler (Stafford) made six tackles and an interception in Norfolk State’s 45–31 victory over Howard Saturday. Sophomore
- Jarret Hunter (Louisa) ran for 86 yards for the Bison.
- Junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) made seven tackles, including a sack, a forced a fumble in Penn State’s 18–16, nine-overtime loss to Illinois Saturday.
Junior
- Nick Grant
(Courtland) made a team-high eight tackles and sophomore
- Coen King
- (Eastern View) added six in Virginia’s 48–40 win over Georgia Tech Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) made seven tackles and forced a fumble in Bucknell’s 29–21 loss to Georgetown Saturday.
Senior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) made five tackles and his second career interception in James Madison’s 22–7 win over Delaware Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made six tackles and recovered a fumble in William & Mary’s 40–14 win over Towson Saturday.
- J.J. McNeill
(Washington & Lee) caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and fellow sophomore
- Jaquan Battle
- (Spotsylvania) made a team-high 10 tackles in Virginia-Wise’s 48–21 loss to Wingate Saturday.
- Senior defensive back Reggie Collins (Brooke Point) had a sack among his team-high six tackles in Charleston (W.Va.)’s 21–14 loss to UNC Pembroke Saturday.
- Sophomore Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) completed 35 of 46 passes for a career-high 384 yards and five touchdowns in Catholic’s 44–34 loss to Marchant Marine Academy Saturday.
SOCCER
Junior
- Ryan Boyette
- (Courtland) scored the game’s only goal in Emory & Henry’s 1–0 victory over Warren Wilson Thursday.
- Senior goalie Alicia Jacobs (Courtland) made four saves for her fourth shutout of the season as N.C. Wesleyan blanked Averett 1–0 Wednesday.
- Senior forward Alicia Holcombe (Eastern View) notched two assists in Gardner-Webb’s 3–0 win over USC Upstate Wednesday and one in Saturday’s 3–0 blanking of Presbyterian.
- Senior Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) had a goal and an assist in Virginia Wesleyan’s 3–0 win over Ferrum Saturday.
- Freshman Braedon Recore (Riverbend) netted his third goal of the year Thursday as Potomac State (W.Va.) topped Chesapeake College 4–1 for its first conference win.
SWIMMING
Sophomore
- Caroline Bentz
- (King George) won the women’s 200-yard individual medley (2:02.39), finished second in the 100 backstroke (55.36) and swam on the first-place 400 relay in Virginia Tech’s dual-meet win over Duke Saturday.
George Mason freshman
- Anna Whelan
- (Mountain View) swept the women’s 100-yard backstroke (58.57) and 200 back (2:04.95) in a weekend dual meet against Davidson.
Roanoke junior
- Cole Hense
- n (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 freestyle (2:03.31) in Saturday’s dual-meet win over Emory & Henry.
- Junior Moira Euker (Lighthouse Academy) won the women’s 100 back (1:00.13) and 200 back (2:10.44) in Barton (N.C.)’s dual-meet win over Catawba Saturday. Freshman teammate
- Cristal Perdomo (Riverbend) claimed the 200 butterfly (2:16.33), while Catawba freshman
- Bridgett Pearson (Mountain View) was second in the 200 breast (2:39.44).
- Two freshmen from Stafford helped Washington & Lee’s men top Randolph-Macon in a dual meet Saturday: Luke Osleger won the 200 free (1:50.10) and
- Devin Bateman swam on two winning relays.
FIELD HOCKEY
After breaking Shenandoah’s record with her 48th career goal in Wednesday’s 2–1 loss to Washington & Lee, senior
- Kelsey Jones (
- Courtland) scored four times in Saturday’s 11–0 rout of Ferrum. She leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and is tied for third in Division III with 23 goals.
Junior
- Kinsley Greenlaw
- (Stafford) scored once in Allegheny (Pa.)’s 4–0 win at Oberlin Tuesday and twice in Thursday’s 3–0 victory at Houghton.
- Senior defender Rio Weber (Riverbend) had a goal and an assist in Longwood’s 5–1 win over Ball State Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior
- Lauren Jackson
- (North Stafford) posted 13 kills in Kutztown (Pa.)’s 3–2 loss to Slippery Rock Saturday.
- Despite a combined 29 kills from former Fredericksburg Christian School standout Kyra McIntyre, Christopher Newport went 0–3 in weekend matches against Randolph-Macon, Emory and top-ranked Johns Hopkins.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- has been named to the preseason all-Southeastern Conference team after averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior at Mississippi last season.
