College notebook: Brown makes case to be South Carolina's starting quarterback

Shane Beamer has two weeks to decide on South Carolina’s starting quarterback for its next game, and Jason Brown has made his case.

The redshirt senior from Chancellor High School came off the bench to complete 8 of 14 fourth-quarter passes for 84 yards and a touchdown (mostly against backups) in Saturday’s 44–14 loss to Texas A&M Saturday. He relieved grad transfer Zeb Noland, who produced just 15 yards and no points against a team that beat then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.

After a bye week, South Carolina (4–4) next plays Nov. 6 against Florida, and there’s a chance Brown, who transferred from St. Francis (Pa.), could be the starter. He saw limited action in the Gamecocks’ first two games, then sat behind Luke Doty and Noland. Doty is out for the season with a foot injury.

“He’s a gamer,” Beamer told reporters after the game about Brown. “ ... For his first game action [in a month], I thought he came in and did a great job. I thought he did a nice job of sustaining plays and creating when we gave up some pressure and be able to get out of the pocket and make some throws.”

MORE FOOTBALL

In his first extensive college action, sophomore quarterback

Jamir Boyd