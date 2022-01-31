College notebook:: Buzzell's delayed softball debut is a success

It came two years later than expected, but Cameron Buzzell’s college softball début was a successful one.

The Courtland High School graduate went 5 for 11 with two RBIs as Pensacola (Fla.) State began its season with four victories at the JUCO Kickoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.

That came more than two years after she was diagnosed with Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis, also called CVST—a rare form of stroke that affects five people in 1 million each year. Buzzell also had two other blood clots on her brain.

She sat out for two seasons but was been cleared to play last fall.

TRACK AND FIELD

Waynesburg (Pa.) senior

Aubrey Wingeart

(King George) outran a 10-woman field that included several Division I athletes to win the invitational women’s 5,000 meters (18:11.64) at last weekend’s South Carolina Invitational. Wingeart, a senior, also placed 27th in the mile (5:17.69). The performance earned her female track athlete of the week honors from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.