College notebook:: Buzzell's delayed softball debut is a success

It came two years later than expected, but Cameron Buzzell’s college softball début was a successful one.
The Courtland High School graduate went 5 for 11 with two RBIs as Pensacola (Fla.) State began its season with four victories at the JUCO Kickoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
That came more than two years after she was diagnosed with Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis, also called CVST—a rare form of stroke that affects five people in 1 million each year. Buzzell also had two other blood clots on her brain.
She sat out for two seasons but was been cleared to play last fall.
TRACK AND FIELD
Waynesburg (Pa.) senior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) outran a 10-woman field that included several Division I athletes to win the invitational women’s 5,000 meters (18:11.64) at last weekend’s South Carolina Invitational. Wingeart, a senior, also placed 27th in the mile (5:17.69). The performance earned her female track athlete of the week honors from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
At the same meet, Norfolk State senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) set a school record in finishing second in the women’s 300 (38.48) and also placed seventh in the 200 (24.14). Sophomore teammate Isaac Haywood (Louisa) finished third in the men’s long jump with a personal-best leap of 23–4. And VCU freshman Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) was third in the women’s invitational high jump with the No. 4 performance (5–8) in school history.
Towson graduate student
- Taylor Robinson
(Louisa) won the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.05) at Saturday’s Patriot Games in Fairfax. Junior
- Ed Deskins
- (Colonial Forge) was second in the men’s 200 (22.82) for host George Mason.
- Running on her home track, Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) finished second in the women’s 200 meters (24.47) and fifth in the 60 (7.64) at last weekend’s IU Relays.
- Slippery Rock (Pa.) sophomore Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford) set a personal best at 12 feet in finishing second in the women’s pole vault at Saturday’s YSU Mid-Major Invitational in Youngstown, Ohio.
- Appalachian State got two event wins in Friday’s App State Split Open: senior Casey Meinert (Mountain View) tied her personal best (11–6) in the pole vault and Stafford County resident
- Jada Branch took the women’s triple jump (40–2.5).
TCU junior
- Jared Holmes
- (Riverbend) placed fifth in the triple jump (50–11.25) and ninth in the long jump (22–11) at last weekend’s Texas Tech Open.
Lynchburg graduate student
- Jackie Wilson
- (Fredericksburg Christian) finished second in the women’s 800 (2:23.14) at Saturday’s Steemer Showcase in Springfield, Ohio.
Virginia State sophomore
- Isaiah Ramadane
- (Spotsylvania) was third in the men’s shot put (44–4) at Sunday’s Vince Brown Invitational in Newport News.
SWIMMING
Sophomore
- Kennedy Darensbourg
- (Riverbend) swept the women’s 500- (5:28.04) and 1,000-yard freestyles (11:06.48) in Eastern Illinois’ dual-meet win over Valparaiso Saturday.
Junior
- Kevin Bennett
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100 backstroke (53.81) and 200 back (2:01.27) in Lynchburg’s dual-meet victory over Southern Virginia Saturday. Teammate
- Parker Hayungs
(Stafford) claimed the men’s 200 free (1:47.28), and
- Lena Steckler
(Mountain View) took the women’s 100 free (57.12). Junior
- Corrin Ford
- (FCS) was second in the women’s 50 free (25.98)and 100 butterfly (1:03.86).
George Mason freshman
- Anka Whelan
- (Mountain View) won the women’s 200-yard backstroke (2:04.56) and finished second in the 100 back (57.08) in Saturday’s dual-meet win over Old Dominion.
- Navy freshman Jakob Frick (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:00.38) and finished second in the 100 breast (56.02) at Saturday’s Navy Invitational.
- Senior Brandon Hamblin (North Stafford) swam on two first-place relays in Indiana’s dual-meet win over Evansville Saturday: the 200 medley (1:27.16) and 200 free (1:20.39).
BASKETBALL
Former Louisa standout
- Tyi Skinner
- scored 20 points in Delaware’s 78–69 victory over UNC Wilmington Wednesday and 19 in Saturday’s 70–56 win over William & Mary.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson notched 19 points and six assists in Indiana’s 74–57 victory over Penn State Wednesday.
- Senior Olivia Gaither (Colonial Forge) had 17 points and nine rebounds in Chowan’s 82–81 loss to Emmanuel (Ga.) on Thursday and added five points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 68–55 win over Culpeper native
- Keith “Mister” Jennings’ Lees-McRae team.
- Senior Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 64–42 win over Morgan State last Monday.
- In her first college start, Concord (W.Va.) junior Lauryn Avery (Brooke Point) had eight points and six rebounds in Saturday’s 77–64 loss to Alderson-Broaddus.
GYMNASTICS
Junior
- Ellie Rogers
- (Courtland) posted a career-best score of 9.800 on the vault to help 17th-ranked Iowa defeat Nebraska in a dual meet Saturday with the fifth-highest team score (196.875) in school history.
FOOTBALL
Virginia junior defensive back
- Coen King
- (Eastern View) was named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average. He made 41 tackles and broke up three passes in 2021.
