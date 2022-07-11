College notebook: CAA honors local athletes for academic work

With a new college sports season little more than a month away, several conferences are still rewarding academic and athletic achievements from 2021–22.
Four local football players earned spots on the Colonial Athletic Association’s Commissioners Athletic Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average: William & Mary’s Ryan Childress (North Stafford) and Trey Watkins (Massaponax) and James Madison’s Kaden Schickel (Massaponax) and Tony Thurston (Louisa).
Also honored by the CAA were William & Mary baseball player Justin Pearson (Mountain View), field hockey player Jayden Moon (Riverbend), track athlete Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) and swimmer John O’Hara (Stafford); field hockey player Morgan Rigual (James Monroe) of Delaware and Annaleigh Paige (Eastern View) of Towson; and JMU runner McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge).
Shippensburg (Pa.) junior softball player
- (Rivebend) was named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete with a GPA of 3.25 or better.
TRACK AND FIELD
Norfolk State senior
- (North Stafford) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ all-state women’s track second team after qualifying for the NCAA East Regional championships in the 400 meters.
BASKETBALL
Former University of Mary Washington player
- has joined Shenandoah University’s staff as an assistant coach. Blue was a member of the Eagles’ squad that reached the NCAA Division III tournament elite eight and has served as an assistant at Marymount University in Arlington the past five seasons.
