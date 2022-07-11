 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College notebook: CAA honors local athletes for academic work

  • 0

With a new college sports season little more than a month away, several conferences are still rewarding academic and athletic achievements from 2021–22.

Four local football players earned spots on the Colonial Athletic Association’s Commissioners Athletic Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average: William & Mary’s Ryan Childress (North Stafford) and Trey Watkins (Massaponax) and James Madison’s Kaden Schickel (Massaponax) and Tony Thurston (Louisa).

Also honored by the CAA were William & Mary baseball player Justin Pearson (Mountain View), field hockey player Jayden Moon (Riverbend), track athlete Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) and swimmer John O’Hara (Stafford); field hockey player Morgan Rigual (James Monroe) of Delaware and Annaleigh Paige (Eastern View) of Towson; and JMU runner McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge).

Shippensburg (Pa.) junior softball player

People are also reading…

  • Hannah Marsteller
    • (Rivebend) was named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete with a GPA of 3.25 or better.

    TRACK AND FIELD

    Norfolk State senior

  • Malika Pride
    • (North Stafford) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ all-state women’s track second team after qualifying for the NCAA East Regional championships in the 400 meters.

    BASKETBALL

    Former University of Mary Washington player

  • Isaac Blue
    • has joined Shenandoah University’s staff as an assistant coach. Blue was a member of the Eagles’ squad that reached the NCAA Division III tournament elite eight and has served as an assistant at Marymount University in Arlington the past five seasons.

    Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

    sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

    0 Comments

    Tags

    Be the first to know

    * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

    Related to this story

    Most Popular

    Watch Now: Related Video

    Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

    Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

    Topics

    Breaking News

    News Alert