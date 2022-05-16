College notebook: Chancellor grad Jenkins transferring to Georgia Tech

For the first time, E.J. Jenkins and Jason Brown will be opponents on the football field this fall.

They played together at Chancellor High School, St. Francis (Pa.) and South Carolina. But Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, where he’s battling for the starting quarterback job.

Jenkins tweeted Monday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech, which visits the Hokies on Nov. 5. The 6-foot-7 receiver caught 13 touchdown passes from Brown at SFU in 2019 and caught eight passes last season at South Carolina.

TRACK AND FIELD

Norfolk State sophomore

Isaac Haywood

(Louisa) placed second in the men’s triple jump (48–11.75) and fourth in the high jump (6–6) to help the host Spartans win the men’s team title at last weekend’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference track and field championships.

Meanwhile, senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) placed third in the women’s 400 (53.67) and fourth in the 200 (23.83). Sophomore teammate Dahja Price (Louisa) was third in the heptathlon with a personal record 4,004 points for the NSU women, who finished second behind Howard.

Stafford County resident

Jada Branch

placed second in the women’s triple jump (41–11.25) for Appalachian State at the Sun Belt Conference meet in Lafayette, La.

Cincinnati freshman Jackson Vollbrecht

(Courtland) placed fourth in the men’s shot put (54–11.5) at the American Athletic Conference championships in Wichita, Kan. Junior Zach Wadas (Courtland) anchored East Carolina’s 4x100 relay team to a third-place medal (40.38).

(Courtland) anchored East Carolina’s 4x100 relay team to a third-place medal (40.38). TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) was fifth in the men’s triple jump (52–9.25) Sunday at the Big 12 championships in Lubbock, Texas.

(Riverbend) was fifth in the men’s triple jump (52–9.25) Sunday at the Big 12 championships in Lubbock, Texas. William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) placed fourth in the women’s long jump (18–10.25) in the ECAC championships.

BASEBALL

Sophomore

Andrew Neff

(Mountain View) struck out nine in Concord’s 12–2 Mountain East Conference tournament win over Fairmont State. Neff (9–4, 4.92 ERA) was named first-team all-MEC. Junior teamate

Kyle Keenan

(Colonial Forge) was named to the second team after batting .372 with a team-high 48 RBIs) was named to the second team. Glenville (W.Va.) State senior

Tre’von Smith

(Orange) earned honorable mention before going 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Saturday’s 8–6 tournament win over Concord and hitting his 13th home run of the season in Sunday’s 13–5 title-game loss to Charleston.

Freshman outfielder Nico Rodriguez (Mountain View) hit a two-run, ninth-inning home run to lift Grove City (Pa.) to an 8–7 win over second-seeded St. Vincent (Pa.) in the Presidents Athletic Conference tournament Thursday. Rodriguez batted .321 with team-high totals of 36 RBIs and 18 doubles for Grove City, which was eliminated with two losses on Friday.

(Mountain View) hit a two-run, ninth-inning home run to lift Grove City (Pa.) to an 8–7 win over second-seeded St. Vincent (Pa.) in the Presidents Athletic Conference tournament Thursday. Rodriguez batted .321 with team-high totals of 36 RBIs and 18 doubles for Grove City, which was eliminated with two losses on Friday. Senior infielder Daniel Brooks

(Spotsylvania) went a combined 5 for 10 with two RBIs and two runs scored as George Mason swept a three-game series from George Washington. Senior outfielder Kamron Smith (Colonial Beach) was 3 for 5 in Saturday’s 8–7 win.

(Colonial Beach) was 3 for 5 in Saturday’s 8–7 win. Courtland High School graduates Alex Kobersteen

and Ty Lowe were named first-team all-Coast To Coast Conference as sophomores at Mary Washington. Kobersteen went 3–4 with a 5.59 ERA after transferring from George Washington, while Lowe led the Eagles in batting average (.327) and RBIs (39).

were named first-team all-Coast To Coast Conference as sophomores at Mary Washington. Kobersteen went 3–4 with a 5.59 ERA after transferring from George Washington, while Lowe led the Eagles in batting average (.327) and RBIs (39). Sophomore Mason Delane (Colonial Beach) allowed one hit on four shutout innings to earn the win as VCU beat UMass 6–1 on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Senior catcher

Sami Davidson

(Brooke Point) doubled home the winning run in Randolph-Macon’s 2–1 NCAA Division III tournament victory over Farmingdale (N.Y.) State Friday. She also had an RBI double in Saturday’s 8–3 win over MIT. The Yellow Jackets (35–9) will visit third-ranked East Connecticut State for a super regional next weekend.

Hannah Marsteller

(Rive

rbend) went 4 for 4 with four RBIs in Shippensburg (Pa.) State’s 10–3 NCAA tournament victory over Bloomsburg (Pa.) State Thursday. She finished her junior season leading Division II in batting average (.521) and on-base percentage (.588), with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. She was named Division II Conference Commissioners Association Atlantic Region player of the year for the second straight season and was also chosen to the academic all-region team with a 3.56 grade-point average.

Freshman first baseman

Paige Bachman

(Fredericksburg Christian) homered in Liberty’s 9–1 win over North Florida Friday in the Atlantic Sun tournament. The Flames (43–16) won their second straight title Saturday and will head to the NCAA tournament.

Mercy (N.Y.) junior pitcher Alexi Benson (Riverbend) was named second-team all-East Coast Conference after going 9–18 with a 3.08 ERA and 138 strikeouts with 20 complete games.

LACROSSE

In possibly her final college game, senior

Anna Maupin

(Colonial Forge) scored twice in Catholic’s 13–12 NCAA Division III tournament loss to Denison Sunday.

Shenandoah senior defender Ricky Perez-Macia (Massaponax) was named third-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after forcing 15 turnovers and collecting 50 ground balls.

TENNIS

Mary Washington junior

Abby Moghtader

has been invited to the NCAA Division III national championships May 26–28 in singles and doubles (with senior

Lauren Quinn

). She is 13–10 in singles and the pair is 18–7 in doubles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.