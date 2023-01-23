College notebook: Chukwuezi excels while stepping up in competition

If tougher competition makes you better, Eze Chukwuezi may be set up for success.

The Ithaca (N.Y.) College graduate student from Colonial Forge High School finished fifth in last season's NCAA Division III wrestling championships and has his sights set on a national title this year. On Saturday, he faced three Division I rivals from Army-West Point at the New York State Intercollegiate Open--and handled them all.

Chukwuezi defeated Army's Danny Lawrence (3-2) and Thomas Goodbee (5-1) before topping the Black Knights' Wolfgang Frable 7-1 in the final. He's 28-3 on the season and ranked second in Division III by wrestlestat.com behind Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Beau Yineman.

-Apprentice School junior Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) won the 125-pound title without allowing a point in two bouts at Sunday's Builder Invitational, pinning Alderson-Broaddus' Noah Hodges in 1:18 in the final. Sophomore teammate Zach Ortega (Riverbend) posted two technical falls to win the 149-pound division, and freshman David Norris (King George) finished second at 157.

-Cumberlands (Ky.) sophomore Elizabeth Dosado (Caroline) finished third with a 3-1 record at 101 pounds at last weekend's Robert Horton Open in Franklin Springs, including a 9-4 victory over fifth-ranked Makayla Young of Indiana Tech.

-Senior Austin Kolikas (Louisa) earned two pins in King (Tenn.)'s tri-match with UNC Pembroke and Lincoln Memorial Saturday.

-American University sophomore Elijah White (Mountain View) earned his first victory of the season Sunday, 4-2 over Cal State Bakersfield's Angelo Martinoni at the Chippewa Challenge in Buies Creek, N.C.

TRACK AND FIELD

-VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed second in the men's shot put (58-9) at Saturday's Tolsma Invite in Lynchburg. Sophomore Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) tied for second in the women's high jump (5-3.75), for the Rams while Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) was third for the men (6-2.25). Radford freshman Dezmajia Carter (Louisa) posted the fifth-best women's triple jump (38-0.25) in school history to finish eighth.

-Appalachian State senior Celia Agee (Louisa) won the women's pole vault (11-8.25) at Saturday's seven-team App Split Open. Teammate Casey Meinert (Mountain View) tied for third (10-6.25). Stafford County resident Jada Branch won the triple jump (39-6.75).

-Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) placed second in the men's weight throw (55-8.5) at Saturday's Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem.

-George Mason sophomore Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) tied for second in the men's pole vault (15-7) at Saturday's Villanova Invitational in Staten Island, N.Y.

-East Carolina sophomore Zach Wadas (Courtland) finished seventh in the men's 300 meters (35.57) at Saturday's Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg.

-Virginia State sophomore Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) placed second in the men's shot put (47-4.25) at Saturday's Blue Marlin Invitational in Virginia Beach.

SWIMMING

-Sophomore Anka Whelan (Mountain View) swept the women's 100-yard backstroke (58.16), 200 back (2:04.15) and 200 IM (2:09.40) in George Mason's dual-meet win over UMBC Saturday.

-Junior Kennedy Darensbourg (Riverbend) claimed the women's 500- (5:21.78) and 1,000-yard freestyles (11:04.28) in Eastern Illinois' tri-meet win over Valparaiso and Wabash Friday.

-Mary Washington junior Kinsey Brooks (Riverbend) won the women's 100 back (59.00) and 200 IM (2:09.02) in Saturday's dual-meet win over Gettysburg, their ninth straight.

-Illinois Tech senior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) touched the wall first in the women's 200 free (2:01.55) and 500 free (5:30.51) in Saturday's tri-meet with Carthage and Illinois Wesleyan.

-Senior Davis Wheeler (Stafford) was second in the men's 100 back (56.54) and 200 back (2:06.99) in Roanoke's dual-meet win over Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday.

-In his final home meet, Dickinson (Pa.) senior Reid Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy) posted runner-up finishes in the men's 100 butterfly (54.95) and 200 fly (2:00.57) in Saturday's dual-meet loss to Swarthmore.

-Sophomore Chase Hensen (Colonial Forge) won the men's 100 breaststroke (58.84) in Washington (Md.)'s dual-meet win over Ursinus Saturday.

BASKETBALL

-Junior guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored a team-high 26 points in Messiah (Pa.)'s 73-68 loss to Widener Saturday.

-Sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored 16 points in Shenandoah's 66-52 win over Washington & Lee Wednesday and 18 in Saturday's 75-65 loss to Roanoke.

-Senior guard Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in Frostburg State's 66-48 win over West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday. Freshman M'laya Ainsworth (Massaponax) had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.

-Freshman Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) had 17 points and five rebounds in Ferrum's 76-69 loss to Bridgewater Saturday.

FOOTBALL

-Former VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., hoping to impress professional scouts.

-Massaponax grad Mike Swain tweeted that he is transferring from Campbell to Towson, where he will have three seasons of eligibility as a defensive back.

FIELD HOCKEY

-Mary Washington junior forward Emma Bernard (Chancellor) and Shenandoah senior midfielder Kelsey Jones (Courtland) were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors' College Division all-state first team. Lynchburg sophomore defender Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) and Shenandoah forward Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View) were second-team picks.

TENNIS

-Senior McKinley Smith (Eastern View) posted wins at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles in Army's 5-2 victory over Rider Friday.