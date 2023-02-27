Championship season brought out the best in several area athletes over the weekend.

Ithaca (N.Y.) graduate student Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) was named outstanding wrestler at last weekend’s NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, winning the 197-pound division on his home mat. He posted three quick pins and a 3-0 semifinal decision over RIT’s Josh Harkless before winning the final by forfeit. He’s ranked second in the national and will carry a 39-3 record in the NCAA Division III national championships March 10-11 in Roanoke.

Meanwhile, Shenandoah graduate student Tucker Kindig (Courtland) claimed his second straight title in the men’s weight throw (62-0) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor track championships in Salem. Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was third in that event (57-0) and second in the shot put (46-7), with Kindig seventh (44-10.5).

In the ODAC women’s meet, Roanoke senior Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) was second in the 60 hurdles (9.02), and Bridgewater freshman Jade Buckles (Brooke Point) was seventh in the long jump (16-10.25).

And Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) won the men’s triple jump (50-5) at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference meet on his home facility, helping the Spartans claim the team title.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

South Dakota junior Gennifer Hirata (Stafford) placed second in the women’s pole vault (14-4) at Sunday’s Summit League championships in Vermilion, S.D.

VCU grad student Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) finished third in the men’s shot put (54-4.5) and weight throw (62-4) at the Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Kingston, R.I. Sophomore teammate Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) was fifth in the long jump (23-4.5). George Mason junior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the men’s 800 (1:55.57).

Radford’s Dezmajia Carter (Louisa) finished fifth in the women’s triple jump (36-5) and fellow freshman Raichelle Cornelius (North Stafford) was sixth in the 400 meters (57.77) at the Big South championships in Blacksburg.

Cincinnati sophomore Jackson Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed sixth in the men’s shot put (54-6.5) at the American Conference meet in Birmingham, Ala.

SWIMMING

VMI senior Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) set school records in finishing second in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (54.22) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (1:49.48) at the America East Conference championships in Worcester, Mass. He was also fourth in the 200 breast (2:00.58).

BASKETBALL

After being named first-team all-ODAC, sophomore guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a combined 70 points as Shenandoah’s women reached the ODAC tournament final before losing to top-seeded Washington & Lee 73-57 Sunday. She had 16 each against Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater and W&L, plus 22 in Thursday’s 66-57 quarterfinal upset of second-seeded Randolph-Macon.

Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 27 points as Arizona State rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 75-73 win over Oregon State Wednesday, its first Pac-12 victory of the season.

Messiah (Pa.) junior guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) was named to the College Sports Communications academic all-district team with a 3.63 grade-point average.

SOFTBALL

Graduate student Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) went 4 for 4 and scored three runs in George Washington’s 9-1 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday, then hit a two-run home run in Sunday’s 7-5 win over Howard.

Senior Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 5-2 win over Coker (S.C.) Saturday.

Sophomore outfielder Lauren Sheehan (King George) homered and drove in two runs in Norfolk State’s 11-3 win over Stony Brook Friday.

BASEBALL

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered and had four RBIs in each game as Cumberlands (Ky.) defeated Cincinnati-Clermont 24-3 on Tuesday and Lindsey Wilson 4-3 on Friday.

After transferring from South Carolina, sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) hit a two-run homer in Maryland’s 18-8 loss to Mississippi Sunday.

Senior catcher Jake Wortman (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run in Bucknell’s 12-3 victory over Merrimack Sunday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Kentucky sophomore Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge) teamed with Hannah Keating for season-opening wins over opponents from Austin Peay and Liberty Saturday.

ACADEMICS

Redshirt sophomorr receiver Zack Kindel (Colonial Forge) was named a scholar-athlete at Clarion (Pa.) after compiling a grade-point average above 3.2. He caught 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in 2022 after transferring from Virginia.