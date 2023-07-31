Even before they start their college field hockey careers, Emma Clements and Kelsey Reviello have marked an important event on their calendars.

The two recent high school graduates have earned invitations to USA Field Hockey's 2024 U 21 Junior National Selection Camp. The event will be held in January at a site to be determined as part of the process for choosing junior national teams to compete internationally.

Reviello was named Free Lance-Star player of the year last fall at James Monroe after scoring 54 goals and will play for the University of Michigan this fall. Clements, an All-Area goaltender from Fredericksburg Academy, has signed with VCU after saving 92 percent of shots in 2022.

FOOTBALL

Towson graduate student D'Ago Hunter was named to the preseason all-Coastal Athletic Association team as a kick returner in voting by the conference's head coaches. He amassed 1,207 all-purpose yards and scored three special-teams touchdowns in 2022.

Delaware graduate student Chase McGowan (North Stafford) earned preseason honorable mention by the former Colonial Athletic Association, which recently rebranded. He had five sacks as a defensive end in 2022.

BASKETBALL

Culpeper natives Will Jamison (Randolph College) and Daijordan Brown (Eastern Mennonite) were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2022-23 honors court, which requires a 3.2 grade-point average. Also recognized were the University of Mary Washington's Daniel Peterson, Patrick Smedley and Zack Blue, plus Tennessee's Colin Coyne (Stafford), a transfer from UMW.