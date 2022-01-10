 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College notebook: College wrestlers earn spots in national rankings
Although the college wrestling season is only starting to heat up, several former local standouts are already getting attention.

Apprentice School junior

  • A.J. Deutel
  • (Brooke Point) is ranked first in the country at 165 pounds in the initial National Collegiate Wrestling Association small-school ratings. He’s 5–4 overall (all victories by pin) and 4–0 against NCWA competition.

Freshman teammate Zachary Ortega (Riverbend) is ranked eighth at 141 pounds with a 10–7 record (2–1 against NCWA foes), and the Builders’ Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) is ninth at 125 with a 4–1 overall mark, including a runner-up finish at last month’s New Standard Invitational. Apprentice is ranked second as a team.

Meanwhile, Ithaca (N.Y.) senior

  • Chibueze Chukwuezi
  • (Colonial Forge) is ranked sixth in Division III at 184 pounds by Intermat Wrestling. He’s 17–0 this season, including a 2–0 mark (plus a forfeit) at last week’s Bud Whitehill National Duals in Williamsport, Pa. That included a pin of Washington & Lee’s Brad Basham in 6:50.
  • At the same meet, Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) moved up from 133 to 141 pounds and went 3–1, including a 42-second pin of Castleton’s Jack Taylor.

MORE WRESTLING

Cumberlands (Ky.) freshman

  • Elizabeth Dosado
  • (Caroline) went 2–1 at last week’s NWCA Duals in Louisville, Ky., pinning Baker’s Fatima Veyna in 1:08 and topping Indiana Tech’s Sydney Kutzke by a 10–2 technical fall at 101 pounds.

BASKETBALL

Despite 26 points and nine rebounds from Fredericksburg native

  • Shakira Austin
  • , Mississippi’s women lost 70–58 to seventh-ranked Tennessee Saturday. On Wednesday, Austin had 18 points and 10 boards as the Rebels (13–2) topped Florida 74–56 in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Freshman guard

  • Xavien Hunter
  • (Louisa) hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points in Apprentice’s 91–80 victory over Blue Lights (N.C.) College Friday.
  • Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in Delaware’s 86–84 overtime victory over the College of Charleston Saturday.
  • Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson had 14 points and five assists in Indiana’s 73–60 victory over Minnesota Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Virginia State senior defensive end J

  • avon Frazier
  • (Colonial Forge) has accepted an invitation to the NFL’s HBCU Combine, Jan. 28–29 in Mobile, Ala. It’s designed to give standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to impress pro scouts. Frazier was named first-team all-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 2021, when he compiled 8.5 sacks in eight games. He’ll also play in the Legacy Bowl Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
  • VMI senior long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) was named a third-team FCS All-American by Phil Steele magazine. He had a 100 percent success rate on his punt, field goal and PAT snaps in 2021.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty senior

  • Lizzie Hamlett
  • (James Monroe) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ University Division all-state first team on Monday. She had nine goals and five assists in helping the Flames (20–3) reach the NCAA championship game.
  • Shenandoah senior midfielder Kelsey Jones
    • (Courtland) and Lynchburg sophomore defender
  • Aaryn Boatwright
    • (Colonial Forge) earned spots on the College Division first team. Jones had a team-high 23 goals and nine assists, and Boatwright scored five times and anchored a defense that allowed only 31 goals in 22 games. Mary Washington freshman midfielder
  • Lauren Boucher was named to the second team.

TRACK AND FIELD

Shenandoah senior

  • Tucker Kindig

(Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (52–4) in Sunday’s season-opening dual meet against Bridgewater. Junior

  • Kelly Akers
  • (Mountain View) won the women’s pole vault (8–11.75) for the Eagles.

GYMNASTICS

Senior

  • Rose Fanara
  • (Riverbend) scored a 9.65 on beam and 9.5 on floor to help West Chester (Pa.) defeat host Yale, Long Island University and Brown in a season-opening quad meet Saturday.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

