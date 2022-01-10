College notebook: College wrestlers earn spots in national rankings

Although the college wrestling season is only starting to heat up, several former local standouts are already getting attention.

Freshman teammate Zachary Ortega (Riverbend) is ranked eighth at 141 pounds with a 10–7 record (2–1 against NCWA foes), and the Builders’ Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) is ninth at 125 with a 4–1 overall mark, including a runner-up finish at last month’s New Standard Invitational. Apprentice is ranked second as a team.