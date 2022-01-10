College notebook: College wrestlers earn spots in national rankings

Although the college wrestling season is only starting to heat up, several former local standouts are already getting attention.
Apprentice School junior
- A.J. Deutel
- (Brooke Point) is ranked first in the country at 165 pounds in the initial National Collegiate Wrestling Association small-school ratings. He’s 5–4 overall (all victories by pin) and 4–0 against NCWA competition.
Freshman teammate Zachary Ortega (Riverbend) is ranked eighth at 141 pounds with a 10–7 record (2–1 against NCWA foes), and the Builders’ Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) is ninth at 125 with a 4–1 overall mark, including a runner-up finish at last month’s New Standard Invitational. Apprentice is ranked second as a team.
Meanwhile, Ithaca (N.Y.) senior
- Chibueze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) is ranked sixth in Division III at 184 pounds by Intermat Wrestling. He’s 17–0 this season, including a 2–0 mark (plus a forfeit) at last week’s Bud Whitehill National Duals in Williamsport, Pa. That included a pin of Washington & Lee’s Brad Basham in 6:50.
- At the same meet, Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) moved up from 133 to 141 pounds and went 3–1, including a 42-second pin of Castleton’s Jack Taylor.
MORE WRESTLING
Cumberlands (Ky.) freshman
- Elizabeth Dosado
- (Caroline) went 2–1 at last week’s NWCA Duals in Louisville, Ky., pinning Baker’s Fatima Veyna in 1:08 and topping Indiana Tech’s Sydney Kutzke by a 10–2 technical fall at 101 pounds.
BASKETBALL
Despite 26 points and nine rebounds from Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- , Mississippi’s women lost 70–58 to seventh-ranked Tennessee Saturday. On Wednesday, Austin had 18 points and 10 boards as the Rebels (13–2) topped Florida 74–56 in their Southeastern Conference opener.
Freshman guard
- Xavien Hunter
- (Louisa) hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points in Apprentice’s 91–80 victory over Blue Lights (N.C.) College Friday.
- Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in Delaware’s 86–84 overtime victory over the College of Charleston Saturday.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson had 14 points and five assists in Indiana’s 73–60 victory over Minnesota Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Virginia State senior defensive end J
- avon Frazier
- (Colonial Forge) has accepted an invitation to the NFL’s HBCU Combine, Jan. 28–29 in Mobile, Ala. It’s designed to give standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to impress pro scouts. Frazier was named first-team all-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 2021, when he compiled 8.5 sacks in eight games. He’ll also play in the Legacy Bowl Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
- VMI senior long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) was named a third-team FCS All-American by Phil Steele magazine. He had a 100 percent success rate on his punt, field goal and PAT snaps in 2021.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty senior
- Lizzie Hamlett
- (James Monroe) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ University Division all-state first team on Monday. She had nine goals and five assists in helping the Flames (20–3) reach the NCAA championship game.
- Shenandoah senior midfielder Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and Lynchburg sophomore defender
- Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) earned spots on the College Division first team. Jones had a team-high 23 goals and nine assists, and Boatwright scored five times and anchored a defense that allowed only 31 goals in 22 games. Mary Washington freshman midfielder
- Lauren Boucher was named to the second team.
TRACK AND FIELD
Shenandoah senior
- Tucker Kindig
(Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (52–4) in Sunday’s season-opening dual meet against Bridgewater. Junior
- Kelly Akers
- (Mountain View) won the women’s pole vault (8–11.75) for the Eagles.
GYMNASTICS
Senior
- Rose Fanara
- (Riverbend) scored a 9.65 on beam and 9.5 on floor to help West Chester (Pa.) defeat host Yale, Long Island University and Brown in a season-opening quad meet Saturday.
