College notebook: Colonial Forge grad Robbins delivers for Florida State

Something about the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer tournament seems to bring out the best in Clara Robbins .

The redshirt senior from Colonial Forge High School netted the game’s only goal—and her second straight ACC tournament MVP award—in the Seminoles’ 1–0 title-game win over top-ranked Virginia Sunday.

Earlier last week, Robbins was named second-team all-ACC for the second straight regular season. She has six goals and six assists for the Seminoles (16–1–2), who earned the NCAA tournament’s top seed and will host South Alabama in the first round Friday.