College notebook: Colonial Forge grad Robbins delivers for Florida State

Something about the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer tournament seems to bring out the best in Clara Robbins.
The redshirt senior from Colonial Forge High School netted the game’s only goal—and her second straight ACC tournament MVP award—in the Seminoles’ 1–0 title-game win over top-ranked Virginia Sunday.
Earlier last week, Robbins was named second-team all-ACC for the second straight regular season. She has six goals and six assists for the Seminoles (16–1–2), who earned the NCAA tournament’s top seed and will host South Alabama in the first round Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Junior forward
- Morgual Rigual
- (James Monroe) scored twice in Delaware’s 3–1 semifinal victory over William & Mary Friday and had an assist in Sunday’s 3–1 win over James Madison in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final. The Blue Hens (12–8) will host Fairfield Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
- Liberty senior forward Lizzie Hamlett (James Monroe) was named second-team all-Big East Conference. She had nine regular-season goals and five assists for the Flames (17–2), who beat UConn 1–0 in Sunday’s tournament final and will face Saint Joseph’s Friday in the NCAA tournament.
- In possibly her final college game, senior defender Rio Weber (Riverbend) assisted on Longwood’s goal in its 2–1 loss to Miami (Ohio) in Saturday’s Mid-American Conference tournament final.
- Sophomore Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) scored in Lynchburg’s 3–1 win over 19th-ranked Shenandoah in Friday’s ODAC semifinals. The Hornets lost 3–1 to top-seeded Washington & Lee in Saturday’s final.
- Vermont senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge) was named to the all-America East second team after compiling four shutouts, a 1.50 goals-against average and a .763 save percentage.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
- Jacob Romero
(Massaponax) gained 81 yards on 11 carries as Washington & Lee (8–1, 5–0) defeated Ferrum 28–24 Saturday to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and an NCAA Division III tournament berth. Senior linebacker
- Alex Andros (
- Courtland) made six tackles, 2.5 for loss.
- Sophomore quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in Catholic’s 35–14 win over Norwich Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) registered two sacks in West Liberty (W.Va.)’s 33–28 loss to West Virginia State Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Malik Bell (Louisa) made six tackles (2.5 for loss) in Virginia Union’s 20–13 win over rival Virginia State Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) made a team-high nine tackles (2.5 for loss) and broke up two passes in Penn State’s 31–14 win over Maryland Saturday.
- Redshirt sophomore safety Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) made four tackles, including a sack, and forced a fumble in James Madison’s 51–14 victory over Campbell Saturday.
SWIMMING
VMI junior
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200-yard individual medley (1:58.50) and 100 breaststroke (59.69) in Saturday’s dual-meet loss to Howard.
- Freshman Jakob Frick (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:01.17) in Navy’s tri-meet sweep of Bucknell and Lafayette Saturday.
- Lynchburg sophomore Lena Steckler (Mountain View) won the women’s pentathlon at Saturday’s eight-team Guilford Invitational. The event combined a swimmer’s times in the 100 butterfly, backstroke, breast and freestyle and the 200 IM. Lynchburg junior
- Parker Hayungs (Stafford) was second in the men’s pentathlon
- Stafford County resident Keven Stahl won the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle (10:02.88) in Missouri-St. Louis’ dual-meet win over Truman State Saturday.
- Eastern Illinois sophomore Kennedy Darensbourg (Riverbend) was named Summit League female swimmer of the week after finishing second in the 1,000-meter free (10:49.88) in a dual meet against Ball State.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Sydney Collins
- (Chancellor) had a combined 24 kills in three matches in helping Virginia Wesleyan reach the ODAC tournament final, where the Marlins lost 3–0 to Washington & Lee Sunday.
- Freshman Mya Green (Massaponax) had 37 assists and 16 digs in Lynchburg’s 3–1 quarterfinal loss to Bridgewater in Wednesday’s ODAC tournament.
WRESTLING
Ithaca senior
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) won the 197-pound title at last weekend’s season-opening Ithaca Invitational, going 4–0 with one fall.
- VMI junior Zachary Brown (Eastern View) went 4–1 with two pins to place second at 184 pounds at the Southeast Open in Salem, losing only to Virginia Tech All-American Hunter Bolen.
BASKETBALL
In her college début, freshman
- Harmoni Swain
- (James Monroe) scored a game-high 20 points in Garrett (Md.)’s 68–36 victory over Anne Arundel Community College Saturday.
- Freshman Oma Aguolu (King George) had 14 points and seven rebounds in Hollins’ season-opening 76–67 loss to Pfeiffer Saturday.
