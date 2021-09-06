College notebook: Colonial Forge grads Lowe, Davis shine in season debuts

On an opening weekend of college football filled with strong performances, two Colonial Forge High School graduates stood out.
In his college début, sophomore
- completed 41 of 55 passes for 433 yards and five touchdowns as Catholic University routed McDaniel 40–7 on Saturday. After waiting a year for his chance after the Cardinals called off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Lowe became the school’s first 400-yard passer since 2014.
- And Bridgewater senior defensive linemen Da’Sean Davis was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive player of the week on Sunday, a day after he set a school record with 4.5 tackles for loss in a season-opening 31–7 victory over Gettysburg.
MORE FOOTBALL
Redshirt junior defensive end
- (Riverbend) registered two sacks among his five tackles and forced a fumble in Virginia Tech’s 17–10 upset of 10th-ranked North Carolina Friday.
- Junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) made eight tackles in No. 19 Penn State’s 16–10 win over No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Remington Green (King George) made a career-high 15 stops, including a sack, in Division II Colorado-Mesa’s 40–3 romp over William Jewell Thursday.
- Sophomore running back Jarret Hunter (Louisa) gained a game-high 93 rushing yards in Howard’s 38–14 loss to Richmond Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) shared the team lead with nine tackles in Bucknell’s 21–0 loss to Sacred Heart Saturday.
- Sophomore receiver J.J. McNeill III (Washington & Lee) caught four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Virginia-Wise’s 48–0 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Nigel Reddick (Colonial Forge) registered eight tackles in Gannon’s 24–21 victory over Northwood Thursday.
- Senior defensive lineman Jordan Rice (Riverbend) made nine tackles (two for loss) in Shenandoah’s 28–23 win over Methodist Saturday.
- Sophomore receiver Javon Swinton (North Stafford) sat out Indiana’s season-opening 34–6 loss to Iowa while serving a one-game team suspension.
SOCCER
Senior
- (Colonial Forge) scored twice as top-ranked Florida State topped Florida 5–2 Thursday to improve to 5–0.
- Sophomore Michael Nocera (Riverbend) delivered an overtime golden goal as Virginia Wesleyan’s men edged Southern Virginia 3–2 in its season opener Saturday. On the same day, senior
- Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) scored the Marlin women’s only goal in a 2–1 loss to Catholic.
- Junior Leif VanSlyke (Riverbend) scored the game’s only goal in Longwood’s 1–0 victory over VMI Tuesday.
- Freshman Olivia Haynes (Riverbend) scored in her second college game as Emory & Henry defeated Ferrum 2–0 Saturday.
- After transferring from Longwood, junior Eli Carr (Chancellor) assisted on the game’s only goal as Old Dominion edged Loyola (Md.) 1–0 Friday.
- Senior Abby Harrigan (Brooke Point) scored in Christopher Newport’s season-opening 4–0 win over Catholic Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior middle blocker
(Chancellor) had 16 kills in Virginia Wesleyan’s 3–1 win over Clarkson Saturday after posting nine in Wednesday’s 3–1 victory over Christopher Newport. Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout
- had 11 kills for CNU both against VWU and Clarkson (Saturday).
- Junior Claire Schorb (Culpeper) had a combined 32 kills as York (Pa.) beat Catholic (3–1) and Oberlin (3–0) before losing 3–2 to Franklin & Marshall over the weekend.
- Despite 13 kills and 10 digs from sophomore Victoria Barrett (North Stafford), New Mexico State fell 3–2 at UTEP on Sunday.
- Senior Abby Wiles (Courtland) had 17 digs in each match as Mary Washington split Friday matches with Clarkson (a 3–0 win) and Southern Virginia (a 3–1 loss).
- Sophomore Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge) posted a team-high 13 kills in Mary Baldwin’s 3–1 loss to Randolph Saturday.
- Freshman Mya Green (King George) had 21 digs in Lynchburg’s 3–1 loss to 24th-ranked Susquehanna Saturday.
- Junior Mainerys Munoz (North Stafford) had a team-high 13 digs in Holy Family’s 3–1 loss to Assumption Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- (Chancellor) scored twice in the fourth quarter and completed the hat trick in overtime as Mary Washington edged Roanoke 3–2 in its season opener Thursday.
- Senior Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and sophomore
- Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View) each scored twice in Shenadoah’s 9–0 romp over Gwynedd Mercy Saturday.
- Senior Maran Lee (Riverbend) had two goals in Centre (Ky.)’s 4–0 victory over Wittenburg (Ohio) Sunday.
- Freshman Morgan Leslie (Louisa) notched her first career goal in Eastern Mennonite’s 8–0 shutout of Lancaster Bible Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Senior
- (Mountain View) placed fifth out of 64 runners (18:37.75 for 6,000 meters) to help Georgia Tech win the men’s team title at Saturdy’s Kennesaw (Ga,) State Cross Country Opener.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443