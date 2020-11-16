College notebook: Colonial Forge graduate Robbins leads Florida State to ACC soccer title

It was a productive weekend for two former Colonial Forge High School athletes and one current one.
Most prominent was
- Clara Robbins
- , who scored twice in the game’s first six minutes and Florida State held on to edge North Carolina 3–2 Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer championship game.
Robbins was named tournament MVP after compiling three goals and two assists in three tournament games. Listed as a defender, she led the top-ranked Seminoles (11–0) in goals (five), assists (five) and points (15) during the coronavirus-shortened season.
She was named second-team all-ACC prior to the tournament. There will be no NCAA tournament this fall.
Robbins, who played as a freshman at Colonial Forge before focusing on her club team, Fredericksburg FC ’98 Gold, has started 38 of 56 career games for the Seminoles. She missed FSU’s run to the 2018 national championship after suffering a season-ending injury.
Meanwhile, Colonial Forge alumnus
- Jake Ball
and current senior
- Jakob Frick
- both qualified for next summer’s U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at last weekend’s Toyota U.S. Open in Richmond.
Ball, who swam collegiately at Denison (Ohio) and George Mason, was clocked in 1:03.17 in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke to finish third in his heat and 28th overall. Competition was held simultaneously at nine sites around the country to cut down on travel due to the coronavirus.
Frick also qualified for the Trials in the 200 breast (2:17.07) with an overall 18th-place finish. He barely missed the 100 breast standard with a time of 1:03.67.
At the same meet, Virginia Tech freshman Caroline Bentz (King George) placed seventh overall in the women’s 100 backstroke (1:01.05), 13th in the 200 back (2:14.41) and 36th in the 200 individual medley. She had previously qualified for the Olympic Trials in both backstroke events.
The Olympic Trials are scheduled for June 21–28, 2021 in Omaha, Neb. South Carolina freshman Georgia Johnson (Mountain View) also has qualified in the women’s breaststroke.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- is one of 20 women named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center. She recently transferred to Mississippi after two seasons at Maryland, where she averaged 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocked shots per game. She will make her debut for the Rebels on Nov. 25 against Northwestern State.
- Eastern View High School graduate Zenise Chambers has been named assistant women’s coach at Randolph College in Lynchburg. She previously served on the staff at Averett, where she played for four years.
FOOTBALL
Freshman defensive lineman
- Adin Huntington
- (Mountain View) made five tackles (tied for second-most on the team) in Kent State’s 62–24 romp over Bowling Green last Tuesday.
- Sophomore Devyn Ford (North Stafford) ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Penn State’s 30–23 loss to Nebraska Saturday. Sophomore linebacker
- Brandon Smith (Louisa) made six tackles and his first career interception.
- Junior linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) was credited with five tackles (including one shared for loss) in East Carolina’s 55–17 loss to No. 7 Cincinnati Friday.
WRESTLING
Ferrum junior
- Levi Englman (
Colonial Forge) has been ranked sixth at 133 pounds in flowrestling.com’s Division III preseason rankings, while Averett sophomore
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) is No. 11 at 184.
Englman, a two-time All-American, was 28–6 as a sophomore before the NCAA canceled its 2020 championships due to the coronavirus. Moseley went 31–13 as a freshman and set a school record with 20 pins.
LACROSSE
Sophomore midfielder
- Jet Hayes
- (Brooke Point) is one of nine Shenandoah University athletes who will be inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership society in February. He had 14 goals and 14 assists in two seasons.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
