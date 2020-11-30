College notebook: Colonial Forge graduates Downs, Austin shine in debuts for new teams

A couple of well-traveled Colonial Forge High School graduates wasted little time making an impact on the basketball court in their new homes.
Junior guard
- Camille Downs
- posted 21 points and 11 rebounds in her debut for UNC Wilmington in Wednesday’s season-opening 67–47 victory over visiting Norfolk State. She made 9 of 18 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Downs, who played two seasons at Butler (Kan.) Community College, scored 10 points in Sunday’s 70–57 loss to Campbell.
Meanwhile, junior center
- Shakira Austin
- had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots as Mississippi opened with a 99–44 romp over McNeese (La.) State Monday night. Austin transferred to Ole Miss after two seasons at Maryland. The Rebels’ scheduled opener against Northwestern (La.) State was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
MORE BASKETBALL
Former Spotsylvania County resident
- Xavier Johnson
- had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Pittsburgh’s 83–74 win over Drexel Saturday.
- Former Louisa guard Tyi Skinner scored 15 points in her college dé
- but, Delaware’s 111–54 romp over Division II Salem (W.Va.) Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Redshirt sophomore defensive end
- Landon Woodson (Stafford) surpassed his previous career total with three sacks in Central Florida’s 58–46 shootout win over South Florida Friday.
Only four players in the program’s brief history (since 1990) have posted more sacks in a game. Woodson, who entered the game with two career sacks (none this year) made seven total tackles and was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll on Monday.
Junior linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) was credited with six tackles, including an 11-yard sack, and two quarterback hurries in East Carolina’s season-ending 52–38 win over SMU Saturday. He finished as the leading tackler for the second straight season for the Pirates (3–6) with 72 stops.
Sophomore linebecker
- Brandon Smith
(Louisa) made five tackles (one for loss) in Penn State’s first win of the season, 27–17 at Michigan Saturday. Sophomore running back
- Devyn Ford
- (North Stafford), who had started the Lions’ previous five games, was not in uniform due to a death in his family, according to a report during the ABC broadcast. In his absence, freshman Keyvone Lee ran for 134 yards and a touchdown.
