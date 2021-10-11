College notebook: Courtland grad Jones is on a scoring tear at Shenandoah

She already has one Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year honor on her résumé. Kelsey Jones is playing like she wants another.

The senior from midfielder from Courtland High School was named ODAC player of the week Monday after notching a pair of hat tricks as Shenandoah routed Eastern Mennonite 11–0 Wednesday and Virginia Wesleyan 9–0 on Saturday.

Jones, who was named ODAC player of the year in the spring, added two assists Saturday and leads the ODAC in goals (15) and points (36) for the Hornets (10–1), whose only loss was to third-ranked Johns Hopkins. She holds the school record for career assists (46), formerly held by Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point).

