College notebook: Curtin nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Her college soccer career may be over, but Audra Curtin is still in competition for a prestigious honor.

The Colonial Forge High School graduate is one of 577 nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, presented to one senior female student-athlete each in Divisions I, II and III who distinguish themselves in athletics, academics and in the community.

Curtin was a three-year starter at Division II Frostburg State. She was a two-time first-team all-Mountain East Conference pick at midfield, scoring four goals as a senior in 2021, and was also named to the MEC all-academic team twice.

A committee will winnow the field to 10 finalists from each division, with the winners named later this summer and honored at next January’s NCAA convention in San Antonio.

PERSONNEL

Kimlonte Morris Jr.

is the University of Mary Washington’s new director of strength and conditioning. He is a 2013 graduate of Old Dominion University and has worked at Sports Reality Performance Training in Mechanicsville since 2015, most recently as director of sports performance.

ACADEMICS

University of Lynchburg rising junior

Andrew Watson

(Mountain View) was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar after posting a 3.78 grade-point average and a 74.2 stroke average as a sophomore.

Recent Liberty University graduate Lizzie Hamlett

(James Monroe) and rising sophomore Gracie Wilkerson (Mountain View) earned spots on the Big East Conference field hockey all-academic team with GPAs of 3.0 or better.