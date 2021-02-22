College notebook: Dosado wrestling siblings enjoy a weekend to remember

It was a successful weekend for the wrestling Dosado siblings of Caroline County.
One day after her brother James won the Class 4 state high school title at 152 pounds, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) freshman Elizabeth Dosado claimed the Mid-South Conference women’s title at 101 pounds Sunday in Bowling Green, Ky.
Dosado defeated Indiana Tech’s Whitley Blake by a 10–0 technical fall in her opener, then pinned Life (Ga.) University’s Devin Gomez in 55 seconds before earning a 4–0 decision over Life’s Unity Cordova in the final.
Ranked second in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dosado will compete in the NAIA championships March 12–13 in Fargo, N.D.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- posted her fifth straight double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Mississippi’s 66–55 loss to fifth-ranked Texas A&M Sunday, becoming the first Rebel to do so since 2007. Earlier, she had 17 points and 11 boards in Friday’s 84–74 loss at Arkansas.
- Freshman guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Messiah (Pa.)’s 89–86 loss to Stevenson (Md.) Saturday.
- Former Stafford standout Alexi Hempe scored 10 points in South Dakota’s 77–54 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday and had nine points and seven rebounds in a 76–54 win in the rematch Sunday.
SWIMMING
In her first Atlantic Coast Conference championship meet, Virginia Tech freshman
- Caroline Bentz
- (King George) placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (53.01) and ninth in the 200 individual medley (1:56.99) and 200 back (1:53.86, a time that won the B final and would have placed sixth in the championship race). She also anchored the Hokies to fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.96) and 400 free relay (3:15.81).
- Fredericksburg resident Rachael King won the women’s 200-meter butterfly (2:52.05) and 200 IM (2:45.16) as Bridgewater beat William Peace in a dual meet Saturday. Freshman
- Bethany Viventi (Mountain View) helped the Eagles set a school record in the 200 free relay (1:57.96).
- Senior Dylan Peck (Chancellor) finished second in the men’s 100 back (50.84) in George Mason’s season-opening meet against George Washington, Richmond, William & Mary and Delaware.
TRACK AND FIELD
Two former Courtland throwers reunited at the Virginia Tech Challenge. Duke redshirt senior
- Ben Beatty
placed second in the men’s shot put (59–7.5), while VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
- set a school record (58–9.75) in finishing fifth. Vollbrecht was also fifth (57–5.5) and Beatty sixth (55–9.25) in the weight throw.
- South Dakota sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) cleared 13–10 to win the women’s pole vault at Saturday’s South Dakota State University Last Chance meet.
- Roanoke junior Hannah Koepfinger (King George) finished second in the women’s long jump (16–7.75) and 800 meters (2:32.08) at Saturday’s Finn-Pincus Invitational on her home track.
- Marshall senior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) placed seventh in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.81) at Saturday’s Conference USA championships in Birmingham, Ala.
LACROSSE
Senior
- Lauren Thatcher
- (Mountain View) had a goal and four assists in Southern Virginia’s season-opening 14–13 victory over Centre (Ky.) College Saturday.
- Senior goalie Jacob Shriver (Mountain View) made 11 saves in Averett’s 7–6 win over Oglethorpe (Ga.) Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Senior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) made five tackles in James Madison’s season-opening 52–0 shutout of Morehead State Saturday.
SOCCER
Home-schooled Fredericksburg resident
- Alex Dinger
scored her first career goal on senior forward
- Kennedy Culbreath’s
- (Massaponax) 10th career assist in Longwood’s season-opening 1–1 tie with USC-Upstate Sunday.
BASEBALL
Junior
- Kevin Ledford
- (North Stafford) struck out four in two innings of relief to earn the win as Roanoke topped William Peace 6–5 in 10 innings in its season opener Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Junior shortstop
- Arizona Ritchie
- (Brooke Point) had three RBIs in Virginia’s 12–3 victory over Pittsburgh Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.
VOLLEYBALL
Despite a combined 16 kills from senior
- Emma Swope
- (Massaponax), Toledo lost a pair of 3–0 weekend decisions to Kent State.
TENNIS
Sophomore
- McKinley Smith
- (Eastern View) blanked Monmouth’s Sydney DeNardo 6–0, 6–0 at No. 6 singles in Army’s 7–0 win on Saturday.
