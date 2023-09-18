Playing more than 1,000 miles apart on Saturday, the Edwards brothers from Chancellor High School both had strong performances on the football field. But only one walked off victorious.

In Rapid City, S.D., Colorado Mesa redshirt freshman Trevin Edwards caught four passes for 121 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, in a 38-30 win over South Dakota Mines. He has nine catches for 182 yards and two scores for the Marvericks (2-1).

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, Pa., sophomore linebacker Brycen Edwards made a team-high nine tackles in Lehigh’s 23-20 loss to Cornell. He ranks fourth on the Mountain Hawks (1-2) with 11 tackles this season.

MORE FOOTBALL

Former Colonial Forge standout Elijah Sarratt caught a team-high six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in James Madison’s 16-14 win over Troy Saturday.

After missing last week's game while in concussion protocol, graduate student Devyn Ford (North Stafford) returned with a 12-yard reception and a 20-yard kickoff return in Notre Dame's 41-17 win over Western Michigan Saturday.

Senior Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 17-yarder with two minutes left, as Catholic rallied past SUNY-Morrisville 31-20 Saturday.

Graduate student Malcom Anderson (Mountain View) also threw three touchdown passes in Bridgewater's 41-12 victory over N.C. Wesleyan Saturday.

Senior safety Tony Skinner (Riverbend) made a team-high nine tackles in Randolph-Macon's 51-10 romp over Southern Virginia Saturday.

(Riverbend) made a team-high nine tackles in Randolph-Macon’s 51-10 romp over Southern Virginia Saturday. Junior Jacob Romero (Massaponax) carried 10 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in Washington & Lee’s 54-14 win over Methodist Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Senior Ashley Kim (James Monroe) notched her first two goals of the season as Yale topped Sacred Heart 3-1 on Sunday.

Freshman Kelsey Reviello (James Monroe) scored in each game as Michigan lost 5-1 to Ohio State Friday and beat Kent State 3-1 Sunday. She has scored in four straight games and leads the eighth-ranked Wolverines in scoring.

Junior Gracie Wilkerson (Brooke Point) scored twice in Shenandoah’s 3-1 victory at Gettysburg Wednesday and once in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Montclair State.

Junior Grayson Scott (Fredericksburg Christian) scored twice and added an assist in Mary Washington’s 4-2 win over Randolph-Macon Wednesday. Senior teammate Emma Bernard (Chancellor) had a goal and an assist.

Sophomore Emily Evans (Culpeper) had a goal and an assist and freshman teammate Lindsey Loar (Chancellor) also scored in Christopher Newport’s 6-1 victory over St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday.

Junior Morgan Leslie (Louisa) and senior Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View) scored Eastern Mennonite’s goals in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Transylvania.

Senior Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored in each game as Towson lost to William & Mary 3-2 Friday and 20th-ranked Albany 4-1 on Saturday.

Sophomore Grace Maynard (James Monroe) tallied her first goal of the year in Slippery Rock (Pa.)’s 3-2 victory over Wingate Sunday.

SOCCER

Graduate student Eli Carr (Chancellor) scored his first goal for Johns Hopkins in Saturday’s 1-1 tie with Muhlenberg. He previously played at Longwood and Old Dominion.

Junior Olivia Haynes (Courtland) netted the equalizing goal for Emory & Henry in the 77th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 tie with Newberry (S.C.).

Sophomore Sara Frensley (Massaponax) scored her first goal of the season in York (Pa.)’s 2-0 victory over Dickinson Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore middle blocker Gabby Figueroa (North Stafford) registered 12 kills in Richard Bland’s 3-0 sweep of Wake Technical Community College Wednesday.

Junior Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) had a combined 20 kills as Towson beat Hampton 3-0 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Senior Caroline Fairbanks (Riverbend) placed third out of 34 female runners (20:00.1 for 5,000 meters) for host Longwood at Saturday’s Lancer Pink Invitational. Junior teammate Katherine Oyler (Fredericksburg/St. Paul) was seventh (21:08.10). Junior Ethan Pettyjohn (Orange) was sixth in the men’s race (27:41.5 for 8,000 meters).

GOLF

Junior Brooke Vaillancourt (Massaponax) shot a 161 (79-82) and her sister Sydney carded a 166 (85-81) to help Shenandoah set a team record-low Sunday score of 330 for the weekend’s two-day Cardinal Fall Classic in Hagerstown, Md. The Hornets (669) finished third behind host Catholic (620) and Marymount (625).