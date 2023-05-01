After keeping a low profile for the past six months, Devyn Ford has been spotted — in the NCAA transfer portal.

The former North Stafford High School standout running back declared his intention to leave Penn State last week.

Ford surprised Penn State coaches and fans by leaving the team after four games last fall to focus on academics. He carried just seven times for 37 yards while sitting third on the depth chart behind heralded freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.

Because he appeared in only four games, Ford was able to count 2023 as a redshirt season. Combined with the extra eligibility granted to all athletes by the NCAA after the COVID-19 pandemic, he’ll be able to suit up for two seasons at his new school.

He gained 666 yards and scored six touchdowns on 140 carries in parts of four seasons with the Lions.

“I wish Devyn well,” Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider told reporters in November. “I love the kid like my own son. We all were shocked when it happened, but it is what it is, and I hope the kid has success.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) won the men’s hammer throw (189-9) and discus (156-0) on his home track at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, which ended Monday. Shenandoah grad student John Kindig (Courtland) was second (180-3) in the hammer after edging Fulton for the shot put title, 47-3 to 47-2.5

TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) won the men’s long jump (25-6.75) at Thursday’s Oliver Jackson Twilight Meet in Abilene, Texas. It was the No. 4 mark in school history.

Competing at home, senior Celia Agee (Louisa) finished second in the women’s pole vault (11-8.25) at Saturday’s App State Open. Stafford County resident Jada Branch was third in the women’s long jump (19-6.75) for the Mountaineers.

At the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) placed eighth in the men’s triple jump (48-10.75); James Madison junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) was ninth in the women’s triple jump (37-6.75); and Howard sophomore Sean Wray (Courtland) placed 11th in the men’s long jump (22-10).

Virginia State junior Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) finished second in the men’s shot put (49-6.5) and third in the discus (150-8) at Sunday’s Virginia High Performance meet in Charlottesville.

BASEBALL

Senior catcher Jake Wortman (Colonial Forge) drove in three runs in Bucknell’s 4-2 victory over Holy Cross Saturday, helping the Bison clinch a spot in the Patriot League tournament.

Backed by three RBIs from graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge), junior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) pitched six innings in Concord’s 11-10 win over Charleston Saturday to become the Mountain Lions’ first 10-game winner in 23 seasons.

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotslvania) went 4 for 6 with three runs scored and two RBIs in Cumberlands (Ky.)’s 25-3 romp over Wilberforce (Ohio) Saturday.

After hitting his 11th homer of the season in Maryland’s 16-3 rout of Georgetown Tuesday, sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) went 3 for 6 and scored twice in Saturday’s 16-2 thrashing of Indiana.

SOFTBALL

Graduate student Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went a combined 5 for 7 with five RBIs and four runs scored as Shippensburg (Pa.) split a doubleheader with West Chester Thursday. MONDAY

Sophomore outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as Bowie State closed its regular season with a 13-8 victory over Virginia Union Thursday.

Graduate student Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) went a combined 4 for 8 with four RBIs as George Washington beat UMass 8-5 Friday and 7-2 Saturday.

-Sophomore Kaylee DeJesus (Riverbend) homered, doubled and drove in both runs in Queens (N.C.)’s 2-0 victory over North Alabama Saturday.

LACROSSE

Senior Annika Benson (North Stafford) had two goals and an assist in Bridgewater’s 14-12 ODAC tournament win over Averett Saturday, its first postseason home victory since 1992. The Eagles (10-8) visit Shenandoah in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Senior goalie Caleb Brodie (Mountain View) made 14 saves as Southern Virginia topped Piedmont 13-10 Saturday to earn a share of the USA South Athletic Conference regular-season title. The second-seeded Knights (7-1) will host a semifinal game Friday.