Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After his career at Penn State fell short of expectations, Devyn Ford is joining another traditional powerhouse.

The former standout North Stafford High School running back announced on Friday that he will transfer to Notre Dame for his final two seasons of eligibility. He recently graduated from Penn State and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Ford stepped away from the Lions' program in October, allowing him to declare a redshirt season because he had appeared in only four games. In parts of four seasons with the Lions, the three-time first-team All-Area pick ran for 666 yards and four touchdowns on 140 carries.

The Irish return starting running back Audric Estime, who ran for 920 yards and 11 scores in 2022. Their No. 2 back, Logan Diggs, recently transferred to LSU, giving Ford a chance to step into that role this fall.

TRACK AND FIELD

-Two Stafford County residents qualified for the NCAA Division I track and field championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

South Dakota redshirt sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) placed 11th in the women's pole vault (13-6.25) at last weekend's West Regionals in Sacramento, Calif. Meanwhile, Appalachian State senior Jada Branch grabbed the 12th and final qualifying spot in the women's triple jump (42-11.5) at the East Regionals in Jacksonville Fla.

It's the fourth career NCAA finals berth for Hirata, who was eighth in the indoor nationals in March. Branch was born in Germany and her family relocated to Stafford County in 2018. She competed at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Appalachian State, where she became the Mountaineers' first NCAA qualifier since 2005.

-Two other local athletes barely missed NCAA qualification. VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) was 16th in the East men's discus (179-1), while TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) placed 16th in the West men's triple jump (51-0).

Also in the East, George Mason senior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) was 33rd in the men's 800 (1:50.53), and Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) finished 42nd in the men's triple jump (47-11.75).

-Meanwhile, Shenandoah graduate student John Kindig (Courtland) earned All-America honors by placing eighth in the men's hammer throw (190-10) at the NCAA Division III championships in Rochester, N.Y. Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was ninth in the discus (162-0) and 11th in the hammer (185-10), and Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones (Colonial Forge) was 10th in the men's 200 meters (21.40).

Earlier, Fulton was named South Region men's field athlete of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association after winning Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles in the discus and hammer.

BASEBALL

-After being named third-team all-Big Ten, sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in Maryland's 4-2 conference tournament victory over Nebraska Saturday. The Terrapins (41-19) won the title with a 4-0 victory over Iowa Sunday and will face Northeastern (44-14) Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Winston-Salem N.C.

SOFTBALL

-For the third straight season, Shippensburg (Pa.)'s Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) was named a first-team All-American at first base by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Division II Conference Commissioners Association. She batted .457 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 2023 as a graduate student, ranking sixth in the nation in on-base percentage (.556) and eighth in slugging percentage (.866).