College notebook: Former Caroline star Ware signs with Lindenwood

David Ware has a new basketball home—in Division I, at that.

The former Caroline High School star recently committed to Lindenwood (Mo.) University, which is joining the Ohio Valley Conference this fall. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named Free Lance-Star player of the year in 2018, Ware averaged 18.0 points per game last season for Chattanooga State Junior College, topping 20 points in eight of his 24 games. He scored 13.3 points per game as a freshman in 2020–21.

Lindenwood went 12–17 last season, its final season in Division II before transitioning to Division I this season.

At Lindenwood, Ware likely will compete against a couple of familiar faces in conference games. Massaponax High School graduate Dorion Staples recently signed with Southern Illinois, and former Louisa standout Malachi Poindexter transferred from Virginia to Illinois State.

ACADEMICS

Concord (W.Va.) baseball players

Kyle Keenan

(Colonial Forge) and

Andrew Neff

(Mountain View) and basketball player

Lauryn Avery

(Brooke Point) earned spots on the Division II Mountain East Conference’s all-academic team, which requires a 3.75 grade point average. Charleston (W.Va.) basketball player

Nakiya Bumgarner-Ferguson

(Spotsylvania) was named to the league’s academic honor roll with a GPA over 3.25.

James Madison football players Tony Thurston

(Louisa) and Kaiden Schickel

(Massaponax) and track athlete McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge) earned spots on the Colonial Athletic Association’s 2022 spring honor roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average.

(Colonial Forge) earned spots on the Colonial Athletic Association’s 2022 spring honor roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average. Shippensburg State junior softball standout Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Spring Top 10 list after leading Division II with a .521 batting average and posting a 3.56 GPA.

ALL-SPORTS RACE

The University of Mary Washington finished fourth in the Coast To Coast Conference’s inaugural Richard C. Cook all-sports awards. The Eagles finished with 59.5 points. trailing champion Christopher Newport (86), UC Santa Cruz and Salisbury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.