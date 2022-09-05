College notebook: Former Charger Coleman picks Charleston

Former Chancellor High School basketball standout Isaiah Coleman surprised many observers Sunday by committing to the College of Charleston.

Coleman, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is entering his senior season at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He played as a freshman at Chancellor before transferring and is ranked No. 57 nationally in the Class of 2023 by On3Consensus, the average of four national ranking systems.

He chose Charleston, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, over offers from Power 5 conference schools such as Maryland, Georgetown, Miami, Auburn, Mississippi State and Xavier.

“I want to be different,” Coleman told On3. “The relationship I have with (Charleston) coach Pat Kelsey is unbelievable.”

FOOTBALL

Graduate student linebacker

Tre Watkins

(Massaponax) shared the team lead with nine tackles in William & Mary’s season-opening 41–24 win at Charlotte Friday.

Senior Devin Ravenel

(North Stafford) caught a 9-yard touchdown pass and junior safety Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) made seven tackles as James Madison routed Middle Tennessee State 44–7 Saturday in the Dukes’ first game as an FBS program.

(Spotsylvania) shared team-high honors with six tackles in Frostburg State’s 21–7 win over American International Thursday. In his college d

ébut, freshman

Tevin White

(North Stafford) carried eight times for 29 yards in Arizona State’s 40–3 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Also making his d

ébut was Alvernia (Pa.) running back

Monte McMorris

(Spotsylvania), who scored on a 2-yard run in a 59–27 loss to Ursinus.

SOCCER

Freshman midfielder

Taryn Chance

(Colonial Forge) had a goal and an assist in Wake Forest’s 7–0 romp over High Point Thursday.

Junior Maddie Hummel (Riverbend) netted her second career goal to help Emory & Henry earn a 2–1 win over King (Tenn.) Sunday.

(King George) assisted on Navy’s only goal in its 1–0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday. Senior goalie Elena Beasley (Colonial Forge) posted her third shutout of the young season in Rollins’ 1–0 win over West Georgia Friday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Senior

Kinsley Greenlaw

(Stafford) scored twice in Allegheny (Pa.)’s 8–0 win over Meredith Saturday and added a goal and assist in Sunday’s 5–0 victory over Ferrum.

Junior Elizabeth Ranberger (Mountain View) had a goal and an assist in Shenandoah’s season-opening 4–1 win over Gettysburg Thursday and also scored in Sunday’s 10–1 rout of Washington & Jefferson.

(James Monroe) scored Yale’s only goal in Friday’s 2–1 loss to Wagner and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–2 victory at Hofstra. Junior Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored in Towson’s 3–2 win over Longwood Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore

Victoria Barrett

(North Stafford) posted 12 kills in Saturday’s 3–1 win over Princeton and 15 in Sunday’s 3–2 victory over Rutgers as Towson improved to 7–0.

Despite a combined 29 kills from junior outside hitter Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge), Mary Baldwin dropped 3–1 decisions to Virginia Union and Ferrum on Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Senior

June Richardson

(Massaponax) finished fourth out of 28 male runners (18:22.6 for 5,000 meters) to help Virginia Wesleyan win the men’s team title at Saturday’s four-team Blue Marlin Invitational in Chesapeake.

Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie

finished 40th for James Madison (14:40.8). Shenandoah sophomore

Sarah Christy

(Riverbend) placed sixth out of 36 runners (12:05.9 for 3,000 meters) at Thursday’s Shenandoah Twilight Opener. Bridgewater junior

Bowen Varney

(Louisa) placed ninth out of 44 men (16:41.5 for 5,000 meters).