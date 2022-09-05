College notebook: Former Charger Coleman picks Charleston

Former Chancellor High School basketball standout Isaiah Coleman surprised many observers Sunday by committing to the College of Charleston.
Coleman, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is entering his senior season at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He played as a freshman at Chancellor before transferring and is ranked No. 57 nationally in the Class of 2023 by On3Consensus, the average of four national ranking systems.
He chose Charleston, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, over offers from Power 5 conference schools such as Maryland, Georgetown, Miami, Auburn, Mississippi State and Xavier.
“I want to be different,” Coleman told On3. “The relationship I have with (Charleston) coach Pat Kelsey is unbelievable.”
FOOTBALL
Graduate student linebacker
- Tre Watkins
- (Massaponax) shared the team lead with nine tackles in William & Mary’s season-opening 41–24 win at Charlotte Friday.
- Senior Devin Ravenel (North Stafford) caught a 9-yard touchdown pass and junior safety
- Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) made seven tackles as James Madison routed Middle Tennessee State 44–7 Saturday in the Dukes’ first game as an FBS program.
- Junior quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) completed 21 of 26 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns as Catholic rallied past McDaniel 37–27 Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) made 12 tackles in Bucknell’s 14–13 overtime loss to Towson Saturday.
- Senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson (Mountain View) threw a touchdown pass in Bridgewater’s opening 29–14 win at Gettysburg Saturday.
- Redshirt freshman Trevin Edwards (Chancellor) completed a 40-yard pass in Colorado Mesa’s 37–14 victory over William Jewell Thursday.
- Junior cornerback Justin Toler (Stafford) made nine tackles in Norfolk State’s 55–3 loss to Marshall Saturday.
- After transferring from Virginia-Wise, senior defensive back Daquan Battle (Spotsylvania) shared team-high honors with six tackles in Frostburg State’s 21–7 win over American International Thursday.
- In his college d
ébut, freshman
- Tevin White
- (North Stafford) carried eight times for 29 yards in Arizona State’s 40–3 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.
- Also making his d
ébut was Alvernia (Pa.) running back
- Monte McMorris
- (Spotsylvania), who scored on a 2-yard run in a 59–27 loss to Ursinus.
SOCCER
Freshman midfielder
- Taryn Chance
- (Colonial Forge) had a goal and an assist in Wake Forest’s 7–0 romp over High Point Thursday.
- Junior Maddie Hummel (Riverbend) netted her second career goal to help Emory & Henry earn a 2–1 win over King (Tenn.) Sunday.
- Junior Kat Healey (King George) assisted on Navy’s only goal in its 1–0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday.
- Senior goalie Elena Beasley (Colonial Forge) posted her third shutout of the young season in Rollins’ 1–0 win over West Georgia Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Kinsley Greenlaw
- (Stafford) scored twice in Allegheny (Pa.)’s 8–0 win over Meredith Saturday and added a goal and assist in Sunday’s 5–0 victory over Ferrum.
- Junior Elizabeth Ranberger (Mountain View) had a goal and an assist in Shenandoah’s season-opening 4–1 win over Gettysburg Thursday and also scored in Sunday’s 10–1 rout of Washington & Jefferson.
- Junior Ashley Kim (James Monroe) scored Yale’s only goal in Friday’s 2–1 loss to Wagner and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–2 victory at Hofstra.
- Junior Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored in Towson’s 3–2 win over Longwood Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Sophomore
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) posted 12 kills in Saturday’s 3–1 win over Princeton and 15 in Sunday’s 3–2 victory over Rutgers as Towson improved to 7–0.
- Despite a combined 29 kills from junior outside hitter Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge), Mary Baldwin dropped 3–1 decisions to Virginia Union and Ferrum on Saturday.
- Sophomore Mya Green (Massaponax) had a combined 115 assists and 37 digs as Lynchburg went 2–1 in a season-opening tournament at Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College.
CROSS COUNTRY
Senior
- June Richardson
- (Massaponax) finished fourth out of 28 male runners (18:22.6 for 5,000 meters) to help Virginia Wesleyan win the men’s team title at Saturday’s four-team Blue Marlin Invitational in Chesapeake.
- Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) set a women’s program record for 4,000 meters (15;06.1) in finishing 54th at Saturday’s Spider Alumni Open in Mechanicsville. Former teammate
- Mc-Kenzi Watkins finished 40th for James Madison (14:40.8).
- Shenandoah sophomore
- Sarah Christy
(Riverbend) placed sixth out of 36 runners (12:05.9 for 3,000 meters) at Thursday’s Shenandoah Twilight Opener. Bridgewater junior
- Bowen Varney
(Louisa) placed ninth out of 44 men (16:41.5 for 5,000 meters).
