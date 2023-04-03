Courtland High School graduates continue to throw their weight around, with impressive results, at the college level.

Senior Jaekob Vollbrecht broke VCU’s school record in the discus (190-5) to finish second at Saturday’s VertKlasse meet in High Point, N.C. He was also fourth in the shot put (56-4). At the sane meet, Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) set a school record in the men’s hammer throw (194-9), the best mark in Division III this spring.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati sophomore Jackson Vollbrecht placed second in the men’s shot put (57-4.5) at Saturday’s Oliver Nikoloff Invitational on his home track. It marked the sixth-best performance in school history.

And Shenandoah graduate student John Kindig was fourth in the men’s invitational hammer throw (174-2) at Saturday’s Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, where George Mason sophomore Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) placed third in the women’s pole vault (12-0) and Mary Washington senior Rajai Walton was fifth in the men’s invitational long jump (23-6).

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) set a personal record (53-5.75) to finish seventh in the men’s triple jump at Saturday’s Texas Relays. Stafford County resident Jada Branch placed seventh in Section B of the women’s triple jump (42-3.5).

Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) placed second in the men’s triple jump (48-5.5) at Saturday’s Virginia Quadrangular Meet in Charlottesville.

In a homecoming of sorts, Richard Bland sophomore Brooklyn Simmons (Colonial Forge) placed second in the women’s long jump (17-11.5) and third in the triple jump (33-7) at Saturday’s Battleground Relays hosted by Mary Washington. Washington & Lee freshman Troy Spillman (King George) was third in the men’s pole vault (11-3.5).

BASEBALL

Graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Concord (W.Va.)’s 11-1 win over West Liberty State Sunday. In Saturday’s series-opening 5-4 win, junior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) struck out six in six relief innings to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered twice and drove in six runs in Cumberlands (Ky.)’s 10-4 win over Tennessee Wesleyan Tuesday.

Junior outfielder Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) went a combined 8 for 15 in Mount St. Mary’s three-game weekend series against Fairfield.

Marymount junior Robert Moffett (Colonial Forge) went a combined 3 for 6 and scored three runs in Marymount’s two-game weekend series against Centenary (N.J.).

SOFTBALL

Graduate student Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) hit her seventh home run of the season and a key eighth-inning double in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 2-1 victory over Bloomsburg Wednesday.

Sophomore Paige Bachman (Frederickburg Christian) struck out 12 in a two-hit shutout as Liberty topped Kennesaw State 6-0 Saturday.

Sophomore Lauren Sheehan (King George) struck out five in 4 2/3 innings as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 3-2 on Sunday.

LACROSSE

Graduate student Adriana Talkington (Colonial Forge) had three goals and two assists in Reinhardt (Ga.)’s 34-0 shutout of St. Andrews Saturday.

Freshman Emma Stalteri (Mountain View) scored twice in Wofford’s 15-13 win at Winthrop Saturday.

WRESTLING

Graduate student Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) was one of six Ithaca (N.Y.) wrestlers named to the National Collegiate Wrestling Coaches’ Scholar All-America Team. He was the NCAA Division III third-place finisher at 197 pounds.

Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) was named third-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference after posting a 15-8 record at 141 pounds in 2022-23.

TENNIS

Fredericksburg resident Savannah Williams won her No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles matches in Tampa’s 4-3 victory over Rollins Wednesday.