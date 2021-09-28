 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notebook: Former Foxes Wingeart, Koepfinger set fast pace
0 comments

College notebook: Former Foxes Wingeart, Koepfinger set fast pace

{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of King George High School graduates set a fast pace on cross country courses hundreds of miles apart on Saturday, recording almost identical times for their respective 6,000-meter races.

In her season début, Waynesburg (Pa.) senior

  • Aubrey Wingeart
  • finished second out of 125 runners (25:35.11) to help the Yellow Jackets place fifth in the 18-team Dickinson Long-Short Invitational in Newville, Pa. On Monday, she was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference runner of the week.

Meanwhile, senior

  • Hannah Koepfinger

finished third out of 38 runners (25:32.8 for 6,000 meters) to help Roanoke’s women place second in Saturday’s Hornet Harrier meet in Winchester. In the same meet, freshman

  • Sarah Christy
  • (Riverbend) was sixth (26:04.0) for host and team champion Shenandoah.

FOOTBALL

Senior linebacker

  • Alex Andros
  • (Courtland) made eight tackles in Washington & Lee’s dramatic 25–24 victory at defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Randolph-Macon Saturday. The Generals (3–1, 2–0) scored on the final play of regulation, then added a two-point conversion.
  • Senior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) shared team-high honors with 10 tackles as William & Mary edged Elon 34–31 Saturday.
  • Senior linebacker Remington Green (King George) made 12 tackles in Colorado Mesa’s 24–17 victory over Chadron State Saturday.
  • Junior D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) had a 73-yard kickoff return in Towson’s 48–21 loss to San Diego State Saturday.
  • Sophomore linebacker Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) made his first career interception in West Liberty (W.Va.)’s 31–0 shutout of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.

Junior defensive back

  • Christian Thompson
  • (Brooke Point) made eight tackles and broke up two passes in West Virginia State’s 38–14 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio) Saturday.

Freshman

  • DeAnthony Pendleton
  • (Spotsylvania) scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard run in Thiel (Pa.)’s 41–7 loss to Saint Vincent (Pa.) Saturday.
  • Freshman defensive back Aidan Ryan (James Monroe) will miss Virginia’s season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He had not played in the Cavs’ first four games.

SOCCER

Senior

  • Clara Robbins
  • (Colonial Forge) netted her fourth goal of the season in Florida State’s 5–0 win over Pittsburgh Thursday and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–0 victory over Louisville as the top-ranked Seminoles improved to 10–0.
  • Sophomore Alex Dinger (Fredericksburg/home schooled) had a goal and an assist in Longwood’s 2–1 win over Presbyterian Sunday.
  • Sophomore Noah McBride (Mountain View) notched his first goal of the season in Virginia Wesleyan’s 1–1 tie with N.C. Wesleyan Wednesday.
  • Senior goalie Carrington Lippi (Colonial Forge) made nine saves in Roanoke’s 1–1 overtime tie with Washington & Lee Saturday.
  • Senior Abby Harrigan (Brooke Point) scored the only goal in Christopher Newport’s 1–0 win over Randolph-Macon last Monday.
  • Alisha Holcombe
  • (Eastern View) notched the first goal of her senior season in Gardner-Webb’s 5–0 victory over South Carolina State Sunday.
  • Senior Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) contributed her third goal of the season in Virginia Wesleyan’s 2–0 win at Salisbury Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Freshman

  • Morgan Leslie
  • (Louisa) scored three times in Eastern Mennonite’s 10–0 rout of Southern Virginia Wednesday.
  • Sophomore Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) scored Lynchburg’s first goal and assisted on its second in Saturday’s 2–1 overtime victory over Centre (Ky.).
  • Sophomore Caroline Slick (Courtland) scored twice in Concordia (Wisc.)’s 4–0 victory over Sewanee Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Freshman

  • Mya Green
  • (Massaponax) had 15 assists in Lynchburg’s 3–1 win over Roanoke Saturday.
  • Junior Mainerys Munoz (North Stafford) had 11 digs in Holy Family (Pa.)’s 3–2 victory over Georgian Court Saturday.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert