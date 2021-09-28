College notebook: Former Foxes Wingeart, Koepfinger set fast pace

A pair of King George High School graduates set a fast pace on cross country courses hundreds of miles apart on Saturday, recording almost identical times for their respective 6,000-meter races.
In her season début, Waynesburg (Pa.) senior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- finished second out of 125 runners (25:35.11) to help the Yellow Jackets place fifth in the 18-team Dickinson Long-Short Invitational in Newville, Pa. On Monday, she was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference runner of the week.
Meanwhile, senior
- Hannah Koepfinger
finished third out of 38 runners (25:32.8 for 6,000 meters) to help Roanoke’s women place second in Saturday’s Hornet Harrier meet in Winchester. In the same meet, freshman
- Sarah Christy
- (Riverbend) was sixth (26:04.0) for host and team champion Shenandoah.
FOOTBALL
Senior linebacker
- Alex Andros
- (Courtland) made eight tackles in Washington & Lee’s dramatic 25–24 victory at defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Randolph-Macon Saturday. The Generals (3–1, 2–0) scored on the final play of regulation, then added a two-point conversion.
- Senior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) shared team-high honors with 10 tackles as William & Mary edged Elon 34–31 Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Remington Green (King George) made 12 tackles in Colorado Mesa’s 24–17 victory over Chadron State Saturday.
- Junior D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) had a 73-yard kickoff return in Towson’s 48–21 loss to San Diego State Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) made his first career interception in West Liberty (W.Va.)’s 31–0 shutout of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
Junior defensive back
- Christian Thompson
- (Brooke Point) made eight tackles and broke up two passes in West Virginia State’s 38–14 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio) Saturday.
Freshman
- DeAnthony Pendleton
- (Spotsylvania) scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard run in Thiel (Pa.)’s 41–7 loss to Saint Vincent (Pa.) Saturday.
- Freshman defensive back Aidan Ryan (James Monroe) will miss Virginia’s season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He had not played in the Cavs’ first four games.
SOCCER
Senior
- Clara Robbins
- (Colonial Forge) netted her fourth goal of the season in Florida State’s 5–0 win over Pittsburgh Thursday and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–0 victory over Louisville as the top-ranked Seminoles improved to 10–0.
- Sophomore Alex Dinger (Fredericksburg/home schooled) had a goal and an assist in Longwood’s 2–1 win over Presbyterian Sunday.
- Sophomore Noah McBride (Mountain View) notched his first goal of the season in Virginia Wesleyan’s 1–1 tie with N.C. Wesleyan Wednesday.
- Senior goalie Carrington Lippi (Colonial Forge) made nine saves in Roanoke’s 1–1 overtime tie with Washington & Lee Saturday.
- Senior Abby Harrigan (Brooke Point) scored the only goal in Christopher Newport’s 1–0 win over Randolph-Macon last Monday.
- Alisha Holcombe
- (Eastern View) notched the first goal of her senior season in Gardner-Webb’s 5–0 victory over South Carolina State Sunday.
- Senior Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax) contributed her third goal of the season in Virginia Wesleyan’s 2–0 win at Salisbury Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
- Morgan Leslie
- (Louisa) scored three times in Eastern Mennonite’s 10–0 rout of Southern Virginia Wednesday.
- Sophomore Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) scored Lynchburg’s first goal and assisted on its second in Saturday’s 2–1 overtime victory over Centre (Ky.).
- Sophomore Caroline Slick (Courtland) scored twice in Concordia (Wisc.)’s 4–0 victory over Sewanee Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Mya Green
- (Massaponax) had 15 assists in Lynchburg’s 3–1 win over Roanoke Saturday.
- Junior Mainerys Munoz (North Stafford) had 11 digs in Holy Family (Pa.)’s 3–2 victory over Georgian Court Saturday.
