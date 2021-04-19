College notebook: Former local football standouts help teams reach FCS playoffs

Several local football players helped their respective teams earn Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths on Saturday.
None was more instrumental than VMI senior linebacker
- Connor Riddle
(Colonial Forge), who made a career-high 20 tackles in a 31–17 win over The Citadel that earned the Keydets (6–1) the Southern Conference title and their first FCS playoff berth. Two other Colonial Forge grads also helped: sophomore safety
- Josh Sarratt
made six tackles, and junior
- Shane Strand
- started at right tackle.
- The Keydets will visit third-seeded James Madison (5–0) on Saturday. The Dukes beat Richmond 23–6 Saturday as senior safety M.J. Hampton (Stafford) made six tackles (two for loss) and Fredericksburg native
- Taurus Carroll notched his first career interception as a senior.
- And sophomore defensive end Chase McGowan (North Stafford) registered a sack as Delaware (5–0) topped Villanova 27–20 to win the Colonial Athletic Association’s North Division and earn a first-round home playoff game with Sacred Heart.
MORE FOOTBALL
Texas Tech offensive lineman
- Zach Adams
(Riverbend) and Catholic wide receiver
- Trey Carson
- (Massaponax) were named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society, which recognizes players in their final seasons of eligibility with at least a 3.2 grade-point average.
BASEBALL
Senior
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) pitched a complete-game seven-hitter in VMI’s 4–3 victory over Mercer Saturday.
- Freshman Aidan Tierney (Colonial Forge) made his first career home run count, belting a grand slam in Longwood’s 8–5 win over Presbyterian Saturday.
- Senior third baseman Bill Wojcik (Caroline) went a combined 7 for 14 with five RBIs in Marymount’s three-game weekend series with Neumann, raising his season average to .417. Junior teammate
- Ryan Lee (Courtland) homered in Friday’s 11–3 win.
- Senior outfielder Austin Meyer (North Stafford) went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs in King (Tenn.)’s 7–6 loss to Emmanuel (Ga.) Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Mount Olive (N.C.) senior
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) pitched complete-game victories over King (5–2 Friday) and Lees-McRae (3–1 Saturday) to improve to 12–5 on the season.
- Senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) delivered a two-run single in Randolph-Macon’s 6–2 win over eighth-ranked Salisbury Sunday.
- Junior outfielder Haley McDaniel (Chancellor) went 3 for 4 and scored twice in Fairmont (W.Va.) State’s 8–4 win over Glenville (W.Va.) State Saturday.
- Freshman Tessa Dodson (Chancellor) went a combined 4 for 7 in La Salle’s doubleheader against UMass Sunday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Waynesburg (Pa.) junior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) swept the women’s 1,500 (5:02.81) and 5,000 meters (18:31.63) at Saturday’s Grove City (Pa.) Invitational.
- Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) won the women’s 800 meters (2:17.23) and Roanoke junior
- Hannah Koepfinger (King George) claimed the 400 hurdles in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference-leading 1:05.23 at Saturday’s Dennis Craddock Invite in Lynchburg. Koepfinger was also third in the 100 hurdles (15.81). Bridgewater junior
- Christopher Atkins (FCS) finished second in the men’s 400 (49.42), and Shenandoah sophomore
- John Kindig (Courtland) was second in the shot put (42–10).
- VCU sophomore Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed fifth in the University men’s shot put (58–3.75), seventh in the discus (171–11) and 11th in the hammer (182–1) at last weekend’s Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Fla.
- South Dakota redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) set a personal outdoor best of 14–2 to finish second in the women’s shot put at Saturday’s Sioux City (Iowa) Relays.
- Christopher Newport freshman Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) won the women’s 1,500 meters (4:49.77), with sophomore teammate
- Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge) second (5:01.91) at Saturday’s New Captains Classic in Newport News.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior defender
- Alexis Brown
(Eastern View) was named to the all-tournament team after Lynchburg defeated Washington & Lee 3–1 Sunday to win its third straight ODAC tournament title. Shenandoah junior
- Kelsey Jones
- (Courtland) also made the all-tournament team after scoring twice in a 5–4 semifinal loss to Lynchburg.
Senior
- Brooke Lafayette
- (Stafford) scored twice in Frostburg State’s 5–2 victory over Mercyhurst Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Mountain View graduate
- Maggie Sharp
- confirmed be playing at Division II Frostburg State after two seasons as a reserve at Division I Towson, where she averaged 1.6 points per game.
