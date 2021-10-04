College notebook: Former Mountain View soccer standouts find the net in college

It was a big week for several women’s soccer players from Mountain View High School.
In her first collegiate start, sophomore
- Brooke Burzynski
scored the game’s only goal as East Carolina edged Old Dominion 1–0 Sunday. She got the better of high school teammate
- Megan Watts,
- who had netted her fourth goal of her junior season Friday in ODU’s 4–0 shutout of Marshall.
- Another former Wildcat, sophomore Cami Taylor, scored her first goal for Duquesne in Thursday’s 3–1 victory over Richmond after transferring from Central Michigan.
MORE SOCCER
Sophomore goalie
- Mikki Easter
- (Eastern View) made three saves in each game as Marquette shut out Creighton Thursday and Seton Hall Sunday by identical 1–0 scores.
- Senior Leif VanSlyke (Riverbend) notched his second goal of the season in Longwood’s 1–1 tie with S.C.-Upstate Saturday.
- Freshman A.J. Dale (King George) scored his first collegiate goal to help VMI beat Division III Eastern Mennonite 3–1 Tuesday for its first victory of the season.
- Senior Elizabeth Hummel (Riverbend) netted her first goal of the season in Bryn Mawr’s 2–1 loss to Gettysburg Saturday.
- Junior defender Matthew Goldberg (Stafford) found the net for the first time in 2021 in Virginia Wesleyan’s 5–0 victory over neighboring Regent Sunday.
- Senior Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge) had a goal in Frostburg State’s 3–1 win at Fairmont State Wednesday and an assist in Sunday’s 3–0 shutout of Davis & Elkins.
FOOTBALL
Sophomore
- Justin Toler
- (Stafford) intercepted two passes, returning them for a combined 68 yards, in Norfolk State’s 44–41 overtime victory over Hampton Saturday. On Monday, he was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Confernce co-defensive player of the week.
- Former Stafford and Chancellor standout Lovell Armstead carried 15 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 27–14 victory at Morgan State on Saturday. He was named to the Northeast Conference prime performers list on Monday.
- Junior linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) made a team-high nine tackles in East Carolina’s 52–29 win over Tulane Saturday.
- Redshirt senior E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor) caught his first touchdown pass for South Carolina since transferring from St. Francis, a 16-yarder in Saturday’s 23–14 win over Troy.
- Senior defensive end Javon Frazier (Colonial Forge) registered two sacks and forced a fumble in Virginia State’s 33–9 romp over St. Augustine’s (N.C.) Saturday.
- Sophomore defensive lineman Adin Huntington (Mountain View) made four tackles, including his first career sack, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in Kent State’s 27–20 win over Bowling Green Saturday.
- Sophomore J.J. McNeill (Washington & Lee) caught six passes for 69 yards as Virginia-Wise upset Division II’s 16th-ranked team, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 35–28 on Saturday.
- Sophomore Jarrett Hunter (Louisa) carried 15 times for 85 yards in Howard’s 22–17 victory over Sacred Heart Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Jahquan Collins (Massaponax) made 10 tackles and broke up a pass as Shenandoah rallied to edge Bridgewater 34–27 Saturday.
- Sophomore Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in Catholic’s 23–13 victory over MIT Saturday.
- Freshman linebacker Uno Christopher (Massaponax) recovered a fumble in Washington & Lee’s 32–30 win over Hampden-Sydney Saturday. Senior
- Garrett Robinson (Eastern View) made eight tackles in a losing cause for the Tigers.
- Redshirt sophomore safety Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown in James Madison’s 37–24 win at Weber State on Sept. 18.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- Madi Hyatt
- (Mountain View) scored twice in Richmond’s 4–0 shutout of Davidson on Friday.
- Senior Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and sophomore
- Elizabeth Ranberger (Riverbend) each had a goal and an assist in Shenndoah’s 5–0 shutout of Randolph-Macon Saturday.
- Freshman defender Erin Dameron (Chancellor) scored her first career goal in Bridgewater’s 2–0 victory over Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
- Senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge) made a combined nine saves as Vermont defeated 22nd-ranked Monmouth 2–0 Friday and Wagner 2–1 Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout
- Kyla Mcintyre
- posted 11 kills in each match as Christopher Newport beat Mary Washington and Washington & Lee and lost to Randolph-Macon last week.
- Senior Sydney Collins (Chancellor) had a combined 32 kills as Virginia Wesleyan swept Roanoke (3–1), William Peace (3–0) and Ferrum (3–0) last week.
SWIMMING
Sophomore
- Caroline Bentz
(King George) won the women’s 100-yard freestyle (51.70), finished second in the 100 backstroke (56.23) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:46.14) as Virginia Tech’s women opened their season with a 178–111 dual-meet win over George Washington Friday. Senior
- Dylan Eichberg
- (Stafford) was second in the men’s 200 butterfly (1:51.66) as the Hokie men won 190–102.
