College notebook: Former Stafford swimmers make waves in college

After helping Stafford High School’s swim team bring home plenty of state medals in recent seasons, several alumni are continuing to excel at the college level.
William & Mary junior
- John O’Hara
- won the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:43.14) and 100 butterfly (51.07) and anchored the winning 400 free relay in Saturday’s dual-meet victory over Old Dominion.
- Washington & Lee freshman Devin Bateman (Stafford) swept the men’s 50 free (21.49) and 100 fly (52.73) and led off the first-place 200 medley relay in Saturday’s dual-meet win over Gettysburg.
- Lynchburg junior Parker Hayungs won the men’s 200 butterfly (2:16.06) and joined junior teammate
- Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge) on two first-place relays in Friday’s dual-meet victory over Bridgewater. in the same meet, Lynchburg sophomore
- Lena Steckler (Mountain View) won the women’s 100 individual medley (1:11.66), was second in the 200 IM (2:37.67) and swam on the first-place 800 free relay.
MORE SWIMMING
VMI junior
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200-yard IM (1:58.78) and 100 breaststroke (59.74) in Saturday’s dual-meet loss to American University. He was also second in the 200 breast (2:16.63) and swam on the winning 400 medley relay (3:35.22).
- Illinois Tech junior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) won the women’s 100 IM (1:01.70) and 200 breaststroke (2:30.07) in Saturday’s dual meet against the University of Chicago.
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy freshman Andrew Turbyfill (Fredericksburg Christian School) posted second-place finishes in the 1,000- (10:05.78) and 500-yard freestyles (4:53.68) and a third-place showing in the 200 IM (2:00.12) in Saturday’s dual-meet victory over Coast Guard.
TRACK AND FIELD
South Carolina freshman
- Aaliyah Pyatt
(Massaponax) anchored South Carolina’s second-place women’s 4x400 relay (3:36.04) and finished fifth in the open 400 (55.11) at Saturday’s 2022 Gamecock Opener. Norfolk State senior
- Malika Pride
(North Stafford) was fourth in the 200 (24.34), and seventh in the 400 (55.70), with sophomore teammate
- Dahja Price
(Louisa) fifth in the long jump (17–8.25). Southern Wesleyan senior
- Kelsie Smith
- (North Stafford) placed fifth in the weight throw (50–10).
- VCU freshman Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) won the men’s high jump (6–6.75) at Saturday’s VMI Team Challenge in Lexington. At the same meet, Towson graduate student
- Taylor Robinson (Louisa) finished second in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.00), and senior J
- ohnnie Walker (Colonial Forge) ran on VMI’s first-place 4x400 relay (3:24.43).
Christopher Newport junior
- Mae Savoie
(Colonial Forge) won the women’s 3,000 (11:23.40) and finished second in the mile (5:30.86) on her home track at Saturday’s Captains Invitational. Freshman teammate
- Grace Damewood
(Culpeper) was second in the triple jump (31–6) and third in both the 60 meters (8.58) and long jump (15–11). Shenandoah junio
- r John Kindig
- (Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (55–2.25) and finished second in the shot put (43–7.25).
Appalachian State senior
- Casey Meinert
- (Mountain View) placed second in the women’s pole vault (11–5) at Saturday’s ETSU Invitational.
- Slippery Rock (Pa.) sophomore Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford) won the women’s pole vault (11–0) at Saturday’s Al Hall Freedom Games in Edinboro, Pa.
- South Dakota State sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) tied for third in the women’s pole vault (12–5.5) at Saturday’s Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City.
- VCU junior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed sixth in the shot put (56-4.5) and seventh in the weight thrw (60-6.5) at last weekend’s Virginia Tech Invitational.
BASKETBALL
Senior guard
- Camille Downs
- (Colonial Forge) scored a career-high 28 points last Monday in Norfolk State’s 80–70 win over N.C. Central, her third straight game over 20.
After being named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 watch list, Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Mississippi’s 86–71 win over rival Mississippi State Sunday.
Former Louisa standout
- Tyi Skinner
- scored 12 points in each game as Delaware defeated Hofstra 73–38 Friday and Northeastern 79–60 Sunday.
Junior guard
- Maggie Sharp
- (Mountain View) scored 20 points in Frostburg State’s 100–53 loss to Division I Howard Saturday after netting 17 in Wednesday’s 66–58 loss to West Liberty (W.Va.) State.
WRESTLING
Ithaca senior
- Eze Chukwueze
- (Colonial Forge) won his second career Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference title Sunday with two pins and a 14–2 victory over Brockport’s Chris Eames. He’s 20–0 and ranked sixth in the nation by d3wrestling.com.
- VMI 184-pound junior Zachary Brown (Eastern View) earned a 16–1 technical fall over George Mason’s Kyle Davis in Friday’s dual meet.
- Apprentice junior Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) posted two technical falls at 125 pounds in Saturday’s Virginia Duals in Hampton.
FOOTBALL
Former Colonial Forge quarterback
- Ethan Garwood
- has announced he will transfer to Chowan (N.C.) from fellow Division II school Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.), He completed 6 of 15 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown in reserve action in 2021.
- Fredericksburg native Will Knutsson will transfer after four seasons as a backup offensive lineman at Penn State. Knutsson, who played at McDonough High School in Washington, has two years of eligibility.
Christopher Newport senior offensive lineman
- Drew Knott
- (King George) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state second team. He was earlier named first-team all-New Jersey Athletic Conference.
SOCCER
Christopher Newport junior
- Jill McDonald
(Colonial Forge) was named defender of the year on the VASID College Division all-state team after helping the Captains post 16 shutouts en route to the Division III national championship. Senior teammate
- Abby Harrigan
- (Brooke Point) was named a second-team midfielder after scoring twice and standing out on defense.
