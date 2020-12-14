College notebook: Former UMW swim coach Richards earns hall of fame honors

Former University of Mary Washington swimming coach Paul Richards received a belated retirement gift when he was recently inducted into the Luzerne County (Pa.) Sports Hall of Fame.
Richards coached at UMW from 1986–94, winning nine conference team titles (men’s and women’s) and seven Capital Athletic Conference coach of the year awards, and producing 37 Division III All-America swimmers. He then spent 26 seasons at Dickinson (Pa.) College before retiring last spring with 506 career meet victories.
Richards was a standout swimmer at Meyers (Pa.) High School and Division II Bloomsburg (Pa.) University. In addition to his honor from Luzerne County, he was voted into the South Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.
FOOTBALL
Sophomore
- Jadon Redding
- (Colonial Forge) kicked field goals of 42, 43 and 38 yards, plus three conversions, in Utah’s 38–21 win over previously unbeaten Colorado Saturday. Redding is 7 for 7 on field goals and 11 for 11 on PATs for the Utes (2–2), who host Washington State in their season finale this Saturday.
- The news was mixed last week for Penn State sophomore running back Devyn Ford (North Stafford). He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team Thursday after compiling a grade-point average of 3.0 or better during the fall semester, but did not play in the Nittany Lions’ 39–24 win over Michigan State Saturday. Entering this Saturday’s season finale against Illinois, Ford ranks third on the Nittany Lions (3–5) with 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries.
- Sophomore safety Coen King (Eastern View) was credited with a team- and career-high 10 tackles in Virginia’s season-ending 33–15 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday. Senior cornerback
- Nick Grant (Courtland) made eight tackles.
- Freshman defensive tackle Bramon Lane (North Stafford) was named to Virginia-Wise’s fall 2020 Dean’s List, which requires a 3.0 GPA.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- had 19 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots in Mississippi’s 86–46 romp over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. She leads the Rebels (4–0) in scoring (15.3 per game) and blocks (11).
- Hampton sophomore guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) leads the Big South Conference and ranks tied for sixth in Division I with 4.33 made 3-point field goals per game. He hit three and scored nine points in the Pirates’ 79–64 loss to VMI Sunday.
Junior guard
- Camille Downs
- (Colonial Forge) had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in UNC Wilmington’s 60–55 victory over UNC Greensboro Friday.
Former Spotsylvania County resident
- Xavier Johnson
- had 12 points and four assists in 18 minutes of action in Pittsburgh’s 67–50 win over Gardner-Webb Saturday.
- Louisa native Tyi Skinner scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting as Delaware’s women topped St. John’s 93–88 Thursday.
WRESTLING
Ferrum junior
- Levi Englman
- (Colonial Forge) lost a 3–1 overtime decision to Averett senior Sam Braswell at the recent Vengeance in Virginia competition in Sterling. Englman is ranked sixth in Division III by FloWrestling for the Panthers, who open their official season Jan. 16 at the Star City Classic in Roanoke.
