College notebook: Fulton, Vollbrecht are throwing their weight around

Several former area high school athletes have been throwing their weight around this spring, with encouraging results.

At last weekend’s WildCat Invite in Lynchburg, junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) broke two Bridgewater school records while winning the men’s hammer throw (174-8) and discus (164-4). He’s expected to challenge Shenandoah senior Tucker Kindig (Courtland) in the throws at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships April 29-30, also in Lynchburg.

Meanwhile, VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) was second in the men’s discus (179-9) and fourth in the hammer (181-6) at Saturday’s South Florida Invitational.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was runner-up in the men’s triple jump (50-3.5) at last weekend’s Duke Invitational. Senior teammate Malika Pride (North Stafford) finished sixth in the women’s 400 meters (54.23). Stafford County resident Jada Branch won the women’s triple jump (42-2.25) for Appalachian State, and junior teammate Celia Agee (Louisa) was sixth in the pole vault (11-7.75).

TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) was second in the men’s triple jump (51-5) at Saturday’s Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Ariz.

Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s 400 (54.10) at Friday’s Tennessee Relays.

William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) won the women’s long jump (18-0.75) and Christopher Newport junior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) was second in the women’s 800 (2:23.17) at Saturday’s New Captains Classic in Newport News.

Lynchburg senior Cee Jay Williams (Louisa) won the men’s long jump (21-6) at the WildCat Invite.

SOFTBALL

Freshman outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) hit a tiebreaking solo home run, her team-high seventh of the season, in Frostburg State’s 3-2 win over Fairmont State Wednesday.

Junior Alexi Benson (Riverbend) pitched a three-hitter as Mercy (N.Y.) defeated Queens (N.Y.) 6-1 Saturday.

Freshman infielder Saniyah Jones (Louisa) went 4 for 4 with an RBI as Bowie State edged Virginia State 6-5 Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep. She went 2 for 3 in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to Virginia Union and is batting .405 with a team-high seven home runs.

Sophomore Brandy Brittanelli (King George) hit a pinch homer in Averett’s 6-0 win over Salem Saturday.

Freshman Emily Hall (Louisa) doubled twice and had two RBIs in Mary Baldwin’s 6-1 victory at N.C. Wesleyan Saturday.

Senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) had a two-run double as Randolph-Macon beat Guilford 7-0 Sunday to improve to 24-5.

BASEBALL

Senior Kam Smith (Colonial Beach) went 2 for 5, including a two-run home run, in George Mason’s 9-3 win over Saint Joseph’s Saturday. A day earlier, he was 2 for 4 and scored twice in an 11-9 loss.

Sophomore Matt Phoebus, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in The Apprentice School’s 11-7 win over Southern Virginia Tuesday.

TENNIS

Playing No. 2 singles for the first time as a collegian, Christopher Newport sophomore Kiersten Chang (Riverbend) defeated Salisbury’s Sarah Dover 6-1, 6-2 Saturday. She also teamed up with Karina Crivtonencu for a victory at No. 3 doubles.

Junior Alexa Brewster (Massaponax) improved to 8-3 at No. 1 singles and also won her top-flight doubles match as Virginia Wesleyan topped Roanoke 8-1 on Saturday. The Marlins fell 9-0 to Shenandoah Sunday.

LACROSSE

Despite a combined seven goals from junior Rosa Williams (James Monroe), Methodist (N.C.) lost to Meredith and Berry last week.

FOOTBALL

Rising senior linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) registered two sacks in East Carolina’s spring game Saturday.

