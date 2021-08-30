College notebook: Garbutt reclaims his starting spot with Hokies

After two difficult years, TyJuan Garbutt is back in a familiar spot.
The redshirt junior defensive end from Riverbend High School will start Virginia Tech’s season opener against North Carolina on Friday night. The Hokies released their depth chart on Monday.
Garbutt started 11 games in 2019, but missed the start of the 2020 season to be with his ailing father. He saw action in just four games as a reserve.
Garbutt had one sack in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He took advantage of an opening when expected starter Emmanuel Belmar was forced to medically retire due to lingering concussion issues.
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Smith (Louisa) is slated to start at receiver for the Hokies after catching eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Junior Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) returns as North Carolina’s kickoff specialist.
Elsewhere, sixth-year senior
- Nick Grant
- (Courtland) is listed as Virginia’s starting field cornerback for Saturday’s opener against William & Mary. It’s the third straight season as a starter for Grant, who took advantage of an NCAA waiver allowing players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has four career interceptions.
- There was no announcement Monday from South Carolina coach Shane Beamer on his starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Eastern Illinois. Chancellor grad Jason Brown, a senior transfer from St. Francis (Pa.), is in the running after incumbent Luke Doty suffered a preseason ankle injury.
SOCCER
Junior
- Megan Watts
- (Mountain View) scored her second goal of the season in Old Dominion’s 1–0 victory over William & Mary Thursday.
- Redshirt senior Clara Robbins (Colonial Forge) assisted on Florida State’s first goal in the top-ranked Seminoles’ 2–1 win at Colorado Sunday.
- Redshirt freshman goalie Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made six saves in Marquette’s 1–0 loss to unbeaten Notre Dame Sunday.
- Senior forward Tyria Smalls (Massaponax) was named a co-captain for Randolph-Macon’s women’s team, which opens its season Wednesday at Meredith.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Lizzie Hamlett
- (James Monroe) needed just 39 seconds to score Liberty’s first goal of the season and added two assists in the 10th-ranked Flames’ 7–1 win over UC Davis Friday.
Redshirt senior goalie
- Sierra Espeland
(Colonial Forge) made two saves in Vermont’s season-opening 2–0 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443