College notebook: Garbutt reclaims his starting spot with Hokies

After two difficult years, TyJuan Garbutt is back in a familiar spot.

The redshirt junior defensive end from Riverbend High School will start Virginia Tech’s season opener against North Carolina on Friday night. The Hokies released their depth chart on Monday.

Garbutt started 11 games in 2019, but missed the start of the 2020 season to be with his ailing father. He saw action in just four games as a reserve.

Garbutt had one sack in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He took advantage of an opening when expected starter Emmanuel Belmar was forced to medically retire due to lingering concussion issues.

Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Smith (Louisa) is slated to start at receiver for the Hokies after catching eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Junior Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) returns as North Carolina’s kickoff specialist.

Elsewhere, sixth-year senior