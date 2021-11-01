College notebook: Hamlett, Flames are sizzling as postseason looms

Winning field hockey championships as a senior is nothing new for Lizzie Hamlett.
She helped James Monroe claim the first of its three straight Class 3 state titles in 2017 before matriculating to Liberty University. Now a senior, she and the Flames are at it again.
Hamlett scored both of Liberty’s goals, including the game-winner with 39 seconds left in regulation, as the eighth-ranked Flames beat No. 16 Old Dominion 2–1 Friday to claim the Big East Conference regular-season title. They were her eighth and ninth goals of the season.
The Flames (15–2, 7–0) have tied a school record with 12 straight victories and will host Temple in Friday’s Big East tournament semifinals before moving on to an expected NCAA tournament berth.
MORE FIELD HOCKEY
Junior midfielder
- Morgan Rigual
- (James Monroe) scored twice in Delaware’s 7–3 victory over Drexel Saturday.
- Freshman Alaina McCoy (Stafford) netted two goals in Randolph-Macon’s 3–0 shutout of Bridgewater Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Penn State junior
- Brandon Smith
- (Louisa) was named Monday as one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. He ranks second on the Lions (5–3) with 52 tackles—including eight in last Saturday’s 33–24 loss to Ohio State—entering Saturday’s game at Maryland.
- Junior defensive end Chase McGowan (North Stafford) registered two sacks for a loss of 23 yards and forced a fumble in Delaware’s 17–10 win over Dixie State Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made a team-high six tackles as William & Mary upset FCS’s fourth-ranked team, Villanova, 31–18 Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) made a team-high 11 tackles, including two sacks and 4.5 for loss, in Division II West Liberty (W.Va.) State’s 27–17 loss to UNC Pembroke Saturday.
- Junior Devin Ravenel (North Stafford) caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, in James Madison’s 45–21 win over Elon Saturday.
- Junior D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) carried five times for 64 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, and added a 21-yard reception in Towson’s 38–24 victory over Albany Saturday.
Senior linebacker
- Remington Green
- (King George) led Division II Colorado Mesa with 10 tackles in a 23–9 loss to Western Colorado Saturday.
Senior linebacker
- Nigel Reddick
- (Colonial Forge) made nine tackles in Gannon (Pa.)’s 63–21 loss to Slippery Rock Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback
- J.J. McNeill III
- (Washington & Lee) caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Virginia-Wise’s 28–24 win at Limestone (S.C.) Saturday.
- Freshman Jacob Romero (Massaponax) carried four times for 57 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, in Washington & Lee’s 30–28 victory over Emory & Henry Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Senior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) finished second out of 88 women (24:07.37 for 5,000 meters) to help Waynesburg (Pa.)’s women win their sixth straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference team championship Saturday in Pittsburgh.
- Graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) placed 16th out of 91 women (25:15.12 for 6,000 meters) to help Lynchburg’s women win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title Saturday at Bridgewater.
- Christopher Newport sophomore Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) placed 13th out of 49 women (23:15.4 for 6,000 meters) at Saturday’s Coast 2 Coast Conference meet in Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Radford sophomore Joshua Daggett (Riverbend) was 16th out of 98 men (25:43.8 for 8,000 meters) at Friday’s Big South championships at Kernersville, N.C.
- Flagler (Fla.)’s Brian Beil (North Stafford) was named Peach Belt Conference coach of the year for the fourth straight season after leading the Saints to its fourth consecutive conference women’s title on Oct. 23.
VOLLEYBALL
Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout
- Kyla McIntyre
- had a combined 48 kills in four Christopher Newport matches last week, including 16 in Friday’s 3–1 win over Virginia Wesleyan.
- Sophomore Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge) amassed a career-high 24 kills in Mary Baldwin’s 3–2 loss to Salem Saturday.
- Junior Lauren Jackson (Mountain View) registered 12 kills in Kutztown (Pa.)’s 3–1 loss to Shippensburg Friday.
- Junior Claire Shorb (Culpeper) had 11 kills in York (Pa.)’s 3–0 win over Dickinson Thursday.
SOCCER
Senior
- Kwesi Abban
- (Chancellor) made his first career college goal count, converting a free kick from midfield for the winning score in California (Pa.)’s 2–1 senior-day victory over Pittsburgh-Johnstown Saturday.
- Millersville (Pa.) redshirt sophomore defender Mike Kreider (Chancellor) also found the net for the first time in Saturday’s 4–0 victory over Shepherd.
- Old Dominion junior forward Megan Watts (Mountain View) was named to Conference USA’s all-academic second team. She has a 3.80 grade-point average and four goals for the Monarchs (10–4–1), who are the top seed for this week’s conference tournament.
SWIMMING
George Mason freshman
- Anna Whelan
- (Mountain View) won the women’s 400-yard individual medley (4:27.14) and placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:03.49) at last weekend’s four-team A-10 Classic in Geneva, Ohio.
- Freshman Devin Bateman (Stafford) was named ODAC swmmer of the week after sweeping the men’s 50-yard freestyle (21.90), 100 free (48.54) and 100 butterfly (52.98) to lead Washington & Lee to a dual-meet win over Lynchburg Saturday.
- Barton (N.C.) junior Moira Euker (Lighthouse Academy) was named Conference Carolinas female swimmer of the week after winning two events against Catawba Oct. 23.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented to the nation’s top women’s center. She averaged 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior at Mississippi.
