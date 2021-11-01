College notebook: Hamlett, Flames are sizzling as postseason looms

Winning field hockey championships as a senior is nothing new for Lizzie Hamlett.

She helped James Monroe claim the first of its three straight Class 3 state titles in 2017 before matriculating to Liberty University. Now a senior, she and the Flames are at it again.

Hamlett scored both of Liberty’s goals, including the game-winner with 39 seconds left in regulation, as the eighth-ranked Flames beat No. 16 Old Dominion 2–1 Friday to claim the Big East Conference regular-season title. They were her eighth and ninth goals of the season.

The Flames (15–2, 7–0) have tied a school record with 12 straight victories and will host Temple in Friday’s Big East tournament semifinals before moving on to an expected NCAA tournament berth.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY

Junior midfielder

Morgan Rigual

(James Monroe) scored twice in Delaware’s 7–3 victory over Drexel Saturday.

Freshman Alaina McCoy (Stafford) netted two goals in Randolph-Macon’s 3–0 shutout of Bridgewater Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Penn State junior