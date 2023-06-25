Max Harper's final collegiate stop tuned out to be his most productive.

The former Spotsylvania High School baseball standout was recently named a National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics first-team All-American after helping Cumberlands (Ky.) reach the NAIA World Series.

The senior first baseman set a school single-season record with 84 RBIs while batting .409 with 23 home runs and 14 doubles for the Patriots, who finished 49-9. He joined teammate Charlie Muniz as a first-team All-American.

After leading Spotsylvania to the 2018 VHSL Class 3 state title, Harper made stops at VMI and BYU before transferring to Cumberlands. He's considered a candidate for next month's Major League Baseball draft, along with recent Colonial Forge High School graduate Zyhir Hope.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rising William & Mary senior Jayden Moon (Riverbend) and incoming Michigan freshman Kelsey Reviello (James Monroe) are two of 144 players who have been invited to USA Field Hockey's 2023 Senior Nexus Championship in Virginia Beach July 11-16.

A two-year starter as a defensive midfielder, Moon registered two assists for the Tribe last fall. Last summer, she was invited to the Junior Pan American Championship Selection Camp.

Reviello was The Free Lance-Star's 2022 player of the year after scoring 54 goals for the Yellow Jackets.

The annual Senior NXC gives elite high school, collegiate and post-collegiate athletes a chance to audition for spots on the national Under-18, U-21 and Development Women's National Teams.

ACADEMICS

-Emory & Henry women's soccer platers Olivia Haynes (Courtland) and Madison Hummel (Riverbend) and football player Christian Young (James Monroe) earned spots on the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's 2022-23 Honor Roll, which requires a cumulative 3.30 grade-point average.

-Track and field athletes Paris Beaver (Culpeper), Gracen King (Massaponax) and Jordan Venning (Mountain View) earned spots on James Madison University's Dean's List with GPAs of 3.50 or better.

-VMI senior Kolton Dobson (King George) was named a Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association Scholastic All-American with a GPA above 3.20.