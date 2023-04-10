A couple of former local high school baseball standouts continue to rank among the nation’s statistical leaders in college.

• Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) went 5 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBIs as Cumberlands (Ky.) topped Wilberforce (Ohio) 12-2 on April 2. He ranks second in NAIA Division I with 63 RBIs on the season and has 15 homers and a .413 batting average.

• Junior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) improved to 7-1 with six innings of relief as Concord (W.Va.) edged Davis & Elkins 5-4 Saturday. Only eight NCAA Division II pitchers have more victories this season.

MORE BASEBALL

• Senior outfielder Tristan McAlister (Stafford) went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Mount St. Mary’s 16-7 win at Marist Saturday.

• In a rare start, sophomore outfielder Jahiem Green (Colonial Forge) had two hits, stole two bases and scored twice in Hampden-Sydney’s 16-8 win over Mary Baldwin Tuesday.

SOFTBALL • Sophomore Ronni Howard (Courtland) hit her first career home run, a three-run shot, in Marist’s 8-5 win over Saint Peter’s Saturday.

• Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) pitched a four-hit shutout as Liberty topped North Florida 6-0 Friday.

• Senior Alexi Benson (Riverbend) struck out six in five innings and didn’t allow an earned run in Queens (N.Y.)’s 11-1 victory over the College of Staten Island Tuesday.

• Freshman catcher Reese Rogers (Orange) doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in Eastern Mennonite’s 8-4 loss to Shenandoah Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD • VMI sophomore Isaiah Blount (Caroline) won the men’s decathlon with 5,889 points at last weekend’s Captains Classic in Newport News, including event victories in the shot put and discus. At the same meet, Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) placed fourth in the women’s 800 meters (2:23.05).

• Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) extended his own school record with a winning hammer throw of 197-11 at Saturday’s North River Meet in his home stadium. It’s the third-best mark in Division III this season. He also won the discus (160-2), and junior teammate Bowen Varney (Louisa) claimed the 800 meters (2:00.92).

• George Mason sophomore Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) won the women’s pole vault (12-0) at Saturday’s Dalton Ebanks Invitational in Fairfax. Fellow sophomore Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) was second among the men (15-8), as did senior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) in the men’s 800 (1:51.47). At the same meet, James Madison freshman Gracen King (Massaponax) was third in the women’s high jump (5-1.75) and junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) fifth in the women’s triple jump (38-4).

• Howard sophomore Sean Wray (Courtland) was second in the men’s long jump (21-11) at Saturday’s Bison Classic in Washington.

• Slippery Rock freshman Madelyn Miller (Courtland) qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships with her time of 15.97 seconds in Friday’s Susquehanna Multi Meet.

LACROSSE

• Senior Sam Sharps (Colonial Forge) won a season-high eight faceoffs in 11 attempts in Bridgewater’s 25-7 victory at Averett Saturday.

• Graduate student Adriana Talkington (Colonial Forge) had two goals and two assists as Reinhardt (Ga.) blanked Brenau (Ga.) 29-0 Saturday.

• Senior goalie Caleb Brodie (Colonial Forge) made six saves in Southern Virginia’s 9-8 win over Greensboro Tuesday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL Sophomore Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge) and senior teammate Maddy Campbell won two No. 2 doubles matches as Eastern Kentucky swept Morehead State on Saturday. They are 9-4 on the season.