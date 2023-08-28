As the Division I college sports season got under way last week, a couple of former local standouts made big contributions to success at Towson.

nSenior Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored her first goal of the season, then converted a penalty stroke in Towson’s 3-2 field hockey overtime victory over Davidson Sunday. Sophomore Celie Constantine (James Monroe) scored the Wildcats’ first goal.

nAnd junior Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) had a combined 20 kills and 19 digs as the Tigers’ volleyball team split two matches with South Carolina. Barrett was earlier named to the preseason all-Coastal Athletic Association team.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY

nSenior Jayden Moon (Riverbend) had a goal and an assist in William & Mary’s 4-2 loss to James Madison Friday.

SOCCER

nSenior midfielder Brooke Burzynski (Mountain View) had a goal and an assist in East Carolina’s 4-0 victory over George Mason Thursday.

nSenior goalkeeper Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made a career-high eight saves as Marquette’s women played a scoreless tie with Denver on Thursday.

nSophomore Hannah Taylor (Mountain View) collected her first career assist in Winthrop’s 2-1 victory over VMI Saturday.

FOOTBALL

nAfter being named the starter at game time, graduate student Jason Brown (Chancellor) threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns in Jackson State’s nationally televised 37-7 romp over S.C. State Saturday in Atlanta.

nIn his first game for Notre Dame after transferring from Penn State, Devyn Ford (North Stafford) carried once for 2 yards and had a 9-yard reception in Saturday’s 42-3 rout of Navy in Dublin, Ireland.