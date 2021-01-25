 Skip to main content
College notebook: Hirata, Agee vault to new heights
College notebook: Hirata, Agee vault to new heights

A pair of former standout high school pole vaulters continue to soar at the college level.

South Dakota sophomore

  • Gen Hirata
  • (Stafford) cleared 14 feet, 1.25 inches to win the women’s competition at Saturday’s Dakota Realty Invitational. Her height was a personal record and the sixth-best in the nation this year.
  • And Appalachian State sophomore Celia Agee
    • (Louisa) finished first (11–5.75) at Saturday’s Liberty Elite Invitational in Lynchburg. At the same meet, Norfolk State senior
  • Malika Pride (North Stafford) placed second in the women’s 200 meters (24.39) and 500 (1:15.40), finishing behind a postgraduate runner in each event.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Duke senior

  • Ben Beatty

(Courtland) placed fourth in the men’s shot put (57–3) and North Carolina sophomore

  • Jaren Holmes
  • (Riverbend) was eighth in the long jump (23-1.75) at Saturday’s Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg.
  • VMI junior Jonathan Gray
    • (Colonial Forge) was runner-up in the men’s 400 (49.93) and sixth in the 200 (22.35) at last weekend’s VMI Team Challenge. Junior teammate
  • Johnnie Walker (Colonial Forge) was fifth in the 400 (50.36).
  • Indiana freshman Morgan Snow (North Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s 200 meters (25.28) and fifth at 60 meters (7.79) at Saturday’s Gladstein Invitational on her home track.

SWIMMING

Junior

  • Brandon Hamblin
  • (North Stafford) swam on Indiana’s winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:19.16) in the Hoosiers’ dual-meet win over Ohio State Friday. Individually, he placed third in the 50 free (20.26).

BASKETBALL

Senior forward

  • Sabrina Jones
  • (Massaponax) had 12 points and six rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s season-opening 70–63 loss to St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Stafford High School graduate

  • Josh Ball
  • tweeted that he has received an invitation to the 2021 NFL Combine after earning all-Conference USA honors in 2020 as an offensive tackle at Marshall. Unlike past years, when the event was held in Indianapolis, the 2021 combine will consist of workouts performed at pro days at the athletes’ schools.

WRESTLING

Sophomore

  • George Moseley
  • (Culpeper) won both his matches by fall at 174 pounds as Averett defeated Huntingdon (Ala.) College and Division II Allen (S.C.) in a double duel meet Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

Senior

  • Janell Ezeagwu
  • (Colonial Forge) had six kills and six blocks in Norfolk State’s season-opening 3–2 win over George Mason Sunday.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

