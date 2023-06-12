Gen Hirata vaulted to heights unreached by any previous Fredericksburg-area athlete last week.

The University of South Dakota redshirt sophomore from Stafford High School finished third in the women's pole vault (14-5.5) on Thursday night at the NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas. It's the best finish ever by an area athlete in a Division I national meet.

Virginia Tech junior Julia Fixen won the event by clearing 14-7.25 on her first attempt, and Washington's Nastassja Campbell made the same height on her third try.

Hirata, who needed all three of her attempts to clear 13-7.25 and 14-1.25 and two shots at 14-5.5, then passed at 14-7.25 to try for a career-best 14-9 and the gold medal, but came up short.

Still, she earned her fourth career All-America honor, including an eighth-place finish at the NCAA indoor championships in March.

Hirata, who won five state titles in high school wasn't the only Stafford County resident to participate in the meet. Appalachian State senior Jada Branch placed 20th in the women's triple jump (42-6.75).

Branch's family moved from Kaiserslautern, Germany to Stafford in 2018, and she competed for Louisiana Tech before transferring to Appalachian State.

FOOTBALL

-According to several reports, Riverbend High School graduate Mathias Barnwell is no longer a member of Penn State's football program. The first-team VHSL Class 5 all-state tight end joined the Nittany Lions for spring practice, but he is not listed on their 2023 online roster.

ACADEMICS

-Recent graduates Riley Smith and Xavier Herring were named the University of Mary Washington's Scholar-Athletes of the Year last week. Smith posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for UMW's women's tennis team and posted six singles victories and nine in doubles. Herring graduated with a 3.94 GPA and a degree in Psychology while starting 25 games for the Eagles' baseball team this spring, compiling a .289 batting average.

-Five local athletes were named James Madison University athletic director's scholar-athletes with two consecutive semesters of a 3.0 GPA: baseball's Carson Bell (Westmoreland); football's Aiden Fisher (Riverbend)and Kaiden Schickel (Massaponax); and track's Gracen King (Massaponax) and Jordan Venning (Mountain View).

-Women's basketball player Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) and softball player Lauren Sheehan (King George) were among 109 Norfolk State athletes who earned spots on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner's All-Academic Team with GPAs of 3.0 or better.

BASEBALL

-Culpeper County resident Eddie Gimbel was a member of the Lynchburg University baseball team that won the NCAA Division III national title with a 7-6 victory over Johns Hopkins Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gimbel, who attended Highland School in Warrenton, went 1 for 6 at the plate as a reserve junior outfielder this season.

-Rising George Mason sophomore Britt Yount (Mountain View) is pitching for the Wilson (N.C.) Tobs of the Coastal Plains Summer League, while North Carolina A&T junior Ethan Snyder (Louisa) is on the roster of the Asheboro (N.C.) Zookeepers.

-Mount St. Mary's rising senior outfielder Tristan McAlister (Stafford) is playing for the Winchester Royals of the Valley Baseball League this summer.