College notebook: Hirata, Moseley earn All-America honors

It was national championship weekend in a variety of sports, and local athletes and coaches had reason to celebrate.
South Dakota sophomore
- (Stafford) earned second-team All-America honors with her 10th-place finish in the women’s pole vault (13–11.75) at Friday’s NCAA Division I indoor track championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
- Averett sophomore George Moseley (Culpeper) went 2–2 to finish sixth at 174 pounds at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III national championships in Coralville, Iowa. Ferrum junior
- Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) posted a 2–2 record at 133.
- Meanwhile, Cumberlands (Ky.)’s Elizabeth Dosado (Caroline) went 0–2 at 101 pounds at her first NAIA wrestling championships in Jamestown, N.D. She finished her freshman year with a 17–6 record.
- VMI graduate student Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View) finished 190th out of 251 men (32:41.0 for 10,000 meters) at Monday’s NCAA Division I cross country championships in Stillwater, Okla. He had not competed outdoors since the fall.
- North Stafford graduate Reynaldo Radlin is an assistant coach at Grand Valley (Mich.) State, which won the NCAA Division II women’s indoor championship on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
SOFTBALL
Shepherd (W.Va.) graduate student
- (Stafford) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday after batting .625 (10 for 16) with four RBIs and four runs scored in six games.
- Sophomore Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) hit a walkoff grand slam to give Shippensburg (Pa.) a 10–7 win over East Stroudsburg (Pa.) Saturday. Marsteller went 8 for 20 with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBIs last week.
- Junior Madison Morgan (King George) went 7 for 11 with nine RBIs as Mount Olive (N.C.) swept two weekend games each against Belmont Abbey (N.C.) and Converse (S.C.), raising her season average to .413. Senior teammate
- Mallory Ratcliff (Riverbend) earned a complete-game victory each day, including a five-inning shutout Sunday.
- Freshman Jessie Kantor (Mountain View) picked up her first college victory, allowing one run in four innings as Christopher Newport topped N.C. Wesleyan 3–1 on Wednesday.
- In her second college game, freshman Tessa Dodson (Chancellor) homered in LaSalle’s 9–1 loss at Towson Saturday.
BASEBALL
Senior
(Colonial Forge) scored four times while his brother
- struck out nine and allowed one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings in Randolph-Macon’s 16–3 win over Washington & Lee Saturday.
First baseman
(Spotsylvania) homered three times in a five-game stretch last week for Patrick Henry Community College. The BYU-bound sophomore is batting .279 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 16 games. Teammate
- (Stafford) is batting .381.
(Louisa) drove in the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly and fellow senior
- (North Stafford) got five straight outs for his second save in Roanoke’s 2–1 win over Lynchburg Saturday.
- Redshirt sophomore Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) hit his first career home run in James Madison’s 17–7 loss to VMI Saturday.
- Senior Bill Wojcik (Caroline) went 3 for 4 with an RBI in Marymount’s 8–7 loss to St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday.
SWIMMING
Junior
- (North Stafford) will swim on Indiana’s 200-yard freestyle relay team, which will be seeded sixth at the NCAA championships March 24–27 in Greensboro, N.C.
- Sophomore John O’Hara (Stafford) led off William & Mary’s first-place 400 free relay team (3;04.57) and finished second in both the 50 free (21.66) and 400 free (47.44) in Saturday’s dual-meet loss to Old Dominion.
SOCCER
After missing three games with an injury, junior
- (Riverbend) scored twice in Longwood’s 3–1 win over VMI Wednesday.
- Sophomore goalie Carrington Lippi (Colonial Forge) posted her second career shutout in Roanoke’s 4–0 win over Emory & Henry Thursday and made seven saves in Sunday’s 2–1 loss to Bridgewater.
- Sophomore Anthony Solorzano (Mountain View) had a goal and an assist in Marymount’s 3–2 victory over Shenandoah Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Junior quarterback
(Stafford) passed for 310 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in Virginia-Wise’s season-opening 40–37, four-overtime loss to Carson-Newman Saturday. Sophomore
- (Eastern View) made a team-high eight tackles.
- Sophomore Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) made his second career interception and senior teammate
- Connor Riddle (Colonial Forge) had seven tackles Saturday as VMI topped Mercer 41–14 to improve to 3–0 for the first time since 1981. On Monday, the Keydets were ranked (No. 19) for the first time ever in the Stats Perform National FCS poll.
- Sophomore defensive lineman Chase McGowan (North Stafford) recovered a fumble and returned it 27 yards in Delaware’s 31–3 win over Stony Brook Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Caroline graduat
- was named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s 50-man all-time team, commemorating the league’s 50th anniversary. He was a two-time MEAC player of the year (1999, 2000) at Norfolk State and ranks 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,711 points.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
(Chancellor) had a goal and two assists and junior
- (Courtland) scored twice in Shenandoah’s 8–0 win over Ferrum Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sophomore
- (Louisa) placed second in the women’s pole vault (12–0) at Appalachian State’s spring opener, Saturday’s Wendy’s Seahawk Teal Invitational in Wilmington, N.C.
LACROSSE
Sophomore
- (James Monroe) had four goals and an assist in Methodist (N.C.)’s 20–14 win over Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
TENNIS
Sophomore
- (Massaponax) beat Methodist’s Jill Lawrence 6–2, 6–3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Audrey Bally for an 8–3 win over Lawrence and Olivia Ward in Virginia Wesleyan’s 7–2 victory Sunday.
