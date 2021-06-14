College notebook: Hirata ties for 16th at NCAA pole vault

It wasn’t quite the status she had hoped for, but Gen Hirata now has a pair of second-team All-America honors.
The South Dakota redshirt freshman from Stafford High School tied for 16th in the women’s pole vault at last week’s NCAA Division I track championships in Eugene, Ore. She cleared 13 feet, 3.5 inches, nearly a foot short of her personal best.
Hirata also earned second-team All-America honors during the indoor season.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
University of Mary Washington freshman
- Makaila Keyes
- (Courtland) was named Coast 2 Coast Conference female freshman of the year on Monday after winning the 400 meters at the conference championship with the league’s best time of the season (59.62). She also had the No. 2 time in the 100 and 200. UMW coach Kunle Lawson was honored as having the league’s top women’s coaching staff.
AWARDS
- More than a dozen local athletes were honored by the Division II Mountain East Conference for their academic performance.
Named to the academic all-MEC team with grade-point averages of 3,70 or above were Concord baseball player Andrew Neff (Mountain View); football players Zeke Hand (Colonial Forge) of Alderson-Broaddus) and Dylan Major (James Monroe) of West Virginia Wesleyan; Frostburg State volleyball players Jordan and Taylor Patrick (Massaponax) and soccer player Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge); and Concord women’s basketball player Lauryn Avery (Brooke Point).
Recognized on the commissioner’s honor roll with GPAs of 3.25 to 3.69 were football players Ethan Garwood (Colonial Forge) of Alderson-Broaddus, Charleston (W.Va.)’s Alex Kemp (Mountain View), West Liberty’s Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Jamir Boyd (North Stafford); and baseball players Max Larimore of Davis & Elkins (Massaponax) and Charleston’s Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge).
Among the 64 athletes named to the spring dean’s list at Virginia-Wise with GPAs of 3.50 or better were football players
- Jamal Fisher
(Brooke Point) and
- Armani Hoffman
(Culpeper) and tennis players
- Grace Hall
(James Monroe) and
- Dominic Hoffman
- (Eastern View).
- Junior cross country runner Megan Mesick (Chancellor) received McDaniel (Md.) University’s Brian T. Russo ‘86 Memorial Award, given annually to a rising senior with the best combination of academic and athletic success.
