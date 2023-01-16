College notebook: Holmes leaps into national lead in year's first meet

Many college track and field athletes resumed their seasons over the weekend, and several showed little to no rust after the holiday break.

-TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) won the men's triple jump with the longest measured leap in Division I this season (52-11.5) at Friday's Arkansas Invitational. It was also the fifth-longest jump in school indoor history.

-VCU sophomore Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) captured the women's high jump (5-7) at last weekend's Virginia Tech Invitational with the best mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference this season. Rams senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) was sixth in the men's shot put (52-3.75).

-George Mason sophomore Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) won the women's pole vault (11-9.75) at last weekend's VMI Invitational. Senior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the men's 800 (1:55.54) and ran on the Patriots' runner-up 1,600 relay team (3:16.74). Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) was fifth in the women's mile (5:34.60).

-Shenandoah graduate student Tucker Kindig (Courtland) set his home facility record in winning the men's weight throw (62-6.25) at Sunday's Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational in Winchester. He was also second in the shot put (48-3). Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was fourth in the weight throw (55-4.5). At the same meet, Bridgewater freshman Jade Buckles (Brooke Point) was third in the women's triple jump (32-4) and sixth in the long jump (15-3).

-James Madison junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) finished second in the women's triple jump (39-3.5) and freshman teammate Gracen King (Massaponax) fourth in the high jump (5-2.5) at Saturday's Marshall Classic.

-Hillsdale (Mich.) sophomore Kayla Loescher (Colonial Forge) finished second in the women's 3,000 meters (11:22.90) at Friday's tri-meet with Findlay and Ashland.

-Appalachian State senior Celia Agee (Louisa) placed third in the women's pole vault (11-1.75) at Saturday's JDL Fast Track meet in Winston-Salem, N.C.

BASKETBALL

-Sophomore guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a career-high 25 points in Shenandoah's 79-42 romp over Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday and added 12 in Sunday's 60-47 victory over Ferrum.

-Former Louisa standout Malachi Poindexter hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in Illinois State's 76-66 win over Missouri State Wednesday.

-Senior guard Makayla Via (Riverbend) scored seven of her 10 points in the second quarter of Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College's 65-56 victory over Gallaudet Saturday.

-Freshman Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) netted 14 points in Ferrum's 81-56 romp over Eastern Mennonite Saturday.

-Senior guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) posted 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Norfolk State's 64-47 triumph over Howard Saturday.

-Freshman Amari Moorer (Stafford) scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting in Virginia Wesleyan's 71-54 win over Eastern Mennonite Wednesday.

-Freshman M'Laya Ainsworth (Massaponax) had eight points and nine rebounds in West Virginia Wesleyan's 61-55 loss to Glenville State Saturday.

SWIMMING

-Senior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) won the women's 200-yard freestyle (2:01.55) and 500 free (5:30.51) and swam on a winning relay in Illinois Tech's double dual meet with North Central and Manchester Saturday.

-Senior Reid Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy) posted runner-up finishes in the 100 (50.88) and 200 (1:49.85) in Dickinson's dual-meet loss to Bloomsburg (Pa.) Saturday.

-Bridgewater freshman Kendra Hull (Riverbend) finished second in the 100- and 200-meter butterfly in Saturday's dual-meet win over Southern Virginia.

WRESTLING

-Ithaca (N.Y.) graduate student Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) went 4-0 at 197 pounds at the weekend's Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamsport, Pa. with two technical falls, a decision and a pin of Stevens (N.J.)'s Maximo Ruiz in Saturday's championship bout. He's 22-3 on the season.

-Cumberlands (Ky.) sophomore Elizabeth Dosado (Caroline) pinned Siena Heights' Valeria Ahumada in 1:27 at 109 pounds in Saturday's dual match.

-King (Tenn.) senior Austin Kolikas (Louisa) pinned Mount Olive (N.C.)'s Taylor Robinson in 1:52 at 141 pounds and Truett McConnell's Stanley Lal in 1:27 in Friday's tri-match.