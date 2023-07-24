Looking ahead to the 2023-24 college sports season while also wrapping up the previous one:

FOOTBALL

•Howard rising senior running back Jarett Hunter (Louisa) and Norfolk State rising junior offensive lineman Vincent Byrd Jr. (Colonial Forge) were named to the preseason all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference second team by conference head coaches and sports information directors.

Hunter rushed for a team-high 627 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 and caught 24 passes for 240 yards and two scores for the Bison. Byrd started eight games at left guard for the Spartans last fall and was named third-team all-MEAC.

BASEBALL •Mary Washington junior infielder Ty Lowe (Courtland) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state first team as a utility player. He batted .364 this spring with five home runs and 47 RBIs and went 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA and two saves in 10 pitching appearances.

TRACK AND FIELD

•Shenandoah University graduate student John Kindig (Courtland) earned a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic award last week. He was also a NCAA Division III All-American in the hammer throw.

•Bridgewater freshman Jade Buckles (Brooke Point) was named to the VASID’s College Division all-state women’s second team for her role on the Eagles’ 4x100 relay team.