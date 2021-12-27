 Skip to main content
College notebook: Huntington has solid bowl game for Kent State
Huntington

With most college sports on holiday hiatus, it’s a good time to check in on local football players participating in bowl games.

Sophomore defensive lineman

  • Adin Huntington
  • (Mountain View) made five tackles, including a 17-yard sack, in Kent State’s 52–38 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Boise State Tuesday. He finished the season with 34 tackles, including three sacks, and two forced fumbles.
  • Junior defensive lineman Landon Woodson (Stafford) made one tackle in UCF’s 29–17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida Thursday. He had 13 tackles, including a sack, on the season.
  • Freshman offensive lineman Skyler Grant (Riverbend) saw reserve action in Old Dominion’s 31–17 Myrtle Beach Bowl loss to Tulsa. He also played as an extra tight end in ODU’s regular-season finale against Charlotte. The appearances do not affect his redshirt status.
  • Up this week: defensive end TyJuan Garbutt
    • (Riverbend) and receiver
  • Kaleb Smith
    • (Louisa) will play for Virginia Tech in Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland;
  • Jonathan Kim
    • (Massaponax) will kick off for North Carolina against
  • E.J. Jenkins
    • (Chancellor) and South Carolina in Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl; running back
  • Devyn Ford
    • (North Stafford) and Penn State face Arkansas in Saturday’s Outback Bowl; and
  • Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) will handle Utah’s place-kicking duties against Ohio State in Saturday’s Rose Bowl.
  • Among local players who are missing out on bowl appearances this week because of COVID-19 are Virginia defensive backs Nick Grant
    • (Courtland) and
  • Coen King
    • (Eastern View); East Carolina linebacker
  • Xavier Smith
    • (Brooke Point); and Boston College defensive back
  • Shaun Asbury (North Stafford).
  • Skipping bowl games are Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith
    • (Louisa), who is entering the NFL draft, and South Carolina senior quarterback
  • Jason Brown (Chancellor), who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal.

BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg native

  • Shakira Austin
  • had eight points and eight rebounds as Mississippi topped No. 18th South Florida 61–52 Tuesday for its first victory over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2007. The Rebels (12–1) host Arkansas in their Southeastern Conference opener Thursday before visiting top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.
  • Junior guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) scored a team-high 13 points off the bench in Youngstown State’s 82–52 loss at West Virginia Wednesday.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

