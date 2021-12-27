College notebook: Huntington has solid bowl game for Kent State

With most college sports on holiday hiatus, it’s a good time to check in on local football players participating in bowl games.
Sophomore defensive lineman
- Adin Huntington
- (Mountain View) made five tackles, including a 17-yard sack, in Kent State’s 52–38 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Boise State Tuesday. He finished the season with 34 tackles, including three sacks, and two forced fumbles.
- Junior defensive lineman Landon Woodson (Stafford) made one tackle in UCF’s 29–17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida Thursday. He had 13 tackles, including a sack, on the season.
- Freshman offensive lineman Skyler Grant (Riverbend) saw reserve action in Old Dominion’s 31–17 Myrtle Beach Bowl loss to Tulsa. He also played as an extra tight end in ODU’s regular-season finale against Charlotte. The appearances do not affect his redshirt status.
- Up this week: defensive end TyJuan Garbutt (Riverbend) and receiver
- Kaleb Smith (Louisa) will play for Virginia Tech in Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland;
- Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) will kick off for North Carolina against
- E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor) and South Carolina in Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl; running back
- Devyn Ford (North Stafford) and Penn State face Arkansas in Saturday’s Outback Bowl; and
- Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) will handle Utah’s place-kicking duties against Ohio State in Saturday’s Rose Bowl.
- Among local players who are missing out on bowl appearances this week because of COVID-19 are Virginia defensive backs Nick Grant (Courtland) and
- Coen King (Eastern View); East Carolina linebacker
- Xavier Smith (Brooke Point); and Boston College defensive back
- Shaun Asbury (North Stafford).
- Skipping bowl games are Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa), who is entering the NFL draft, and South Carolina senior quarterback
- Jason Brown (Chancellor), who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- had eight points and eight rebounds as Mississippi topped No. 18th South Florida 61–52 Tuesday for its first victory over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2007. The Rebels (12–1) host Arkansas in their Southeastern Conference opener Thursday before visiting top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.
- Junior guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) scored a team-high 13 points off the bench in Youngstown State’s 82–52 loss at West Virginia Wednesday.
