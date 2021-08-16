College notebook: Injury to teammate gives Brown a shot at starting for Gamecocks

Nothing is guaranteed, but Jason Brown seems to be much closer to starting South Carolina’s season opener at quarterback than he was a week ago.
Incumbent Luke Doty suffered what coach Shane Beamer called a sprained ankle when a teammate inadvertently stepped on his foot in the Gamecocks’ first intersquad scrimmage on Saturday. That opens the door for Brown, a former Chancellor High School star who transferred from FCS school Saint Francis (Pa.) during the spring semester.
Brown, a redshirt senior, took most of the first-team snaps after Doty’s injury, although true freshman Colton Gauthier got some as well. Afterwards, Beamer was non-committal about who will start on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois and did not rule out Doty.
“We’re nowhere near that point,” Beamer told reporters. “[Brown] got reps, but Colton and Connor got a bunch of reps today and did a lot of really good things. We’ll watch the video as a staff, see how guys played. We play in three weeks and a whole lot can happen until Sept. 4.”
Brown and receiver E.J. Jenkins, teammates since seventh grade, transferred to South Carolina after Saint Francis canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, Brown set school single-season records in passing yards (3,084) and touchdowns (28), with Jenkins catching 13 of those TD throws.
Beamer praised Brown’s improved fitness in his bid to win the starting job.
“Jason knew coming out of the spring he needed to get in better shape and he did a fantastic job over the summer of running extra and losing weight,” Beamer said. “His body looks different. He got himself out of trouble today in scramble situations. He can move in the pocket better. He makes plays when he’s in there. He produces and has experience at the college level. He just needs to get more experience in this offense with what we’re doing.”
MORE FOOTBALL
Redshirt senior Virginia cornerback
Nick Grant
- (Courtland) was named to the Senior Bowl preseason watch list. He has started all 24 of the Cavaliers’ games over the past two seasons, making 84 tackles and four interceptions. He took advantage of an NCAA coronavirus waiver to return for his sixth season.
- Junior linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) made five tackles in East Carolina’s first preseason intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.
- Incoming freshman defensive back Noel Innocent (Colonial Forge) earned praise from VMI coach Scott Wachenheim for his play in Saturday’s practice. The Keydets open Sept. 4 against Davidson.
SOCCER
Old Dominion officially announced that former Chancellor star
Eli Carr
- has transferred after two seasons at Longwood. Carr, the 2019 Free Lance-Star All-Area player of the year, also saw brief action for Puerto Rico’s national team in World Cup qualifying.
- Senior midfielder Jensen Margheim (Mountain View) had an assist in Indiana State’s 2–1 exhibition loss to Purdue Fort Wayne last week. The Sycamores open their season Thursday at Eastern Illinois.
BASEBALL
Former North Stafford standout
Austin Meyer
- batted .172 with seven RBIs in 10 games for the Frederick Keys of the new MLB Draft League, which is designed to give former college players exposure to pro scouts. He played at Division II King (Tenn.) University and was named second-team all-Conference Carolinas as an outfielder in 2021 after batting .388.
BASKETBALL
Former Mary Washington standout
Aby Diop
- has been named head women’s basketball coach at Dickinson (Pa.) College after compiling a 22–17 record in two seasons at Averett.
