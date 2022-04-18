College notebook: Keenan, Neff shine for Concord

A couple of Stafford County natives are enjoying a big spring on the baseball field for Concord (W.Va.).
Junior outfielder Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went a combined 6 for 10 with a three-run home run, 10 RBIs and six runs scored as the Mountain Lions (24–12–1) swept a doubleheader from West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. He’s batting .392 for the season.
A day earlier, senior teammate Andrew Neff (North Stafford), the reigning Mountain East Conference pitcher of the week, improved to 7–2 with six strong innings in a 23–1 win over the same Bobcats.
MORE BASEBALL
Junior
- Carson Bell
- (Washington & Lee) homered in each game as James Madison beat Northeastern 8–1 Friday and 8–3 Saturday. He shares the team lead with six home runs.
- Freshman outfielder Nico Rodriguez (Mountain View) went 5 for 9 with a double, triple and seven RBIs as Grove City (Pa.) swept a doubleheader from Thiel (Pa.) Saturday.
- Sophomore Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs as Mount St. Mary’s lost 20–10 to Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday.
Sophomore
- Tucker Hensley
- (Orange) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs in Mary Baldwin’s 12–11 victory over Southern Virginia Saturday, giving the Squirrels their first series win in school history.
Sophomore
- Ty Lowe
- (Courtland) had three hits, including a triple, and earned the pitching win as Mary Washington topped Wilson 14–3 Saturday.
- Freshman catcher Cameron Murray (Mountain View) went 2 for 2 and scored twice in Western Carolina’s 11–9 win over Samford Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Junior
- Alexi Benson
- (Riverbend) didn’t allow an earned run in two complete games as Mercy (N.Y.) defeated D’Youville 6–1 Friday and Molloy 3–1 Saturday.
- Freshman first baseman Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) went 2 for 3 and scored a run in Liberty’s 5–0 win over Florida Gulf Coast Friday. The Flames are 15–0 in Atlantic Sun Conference play.
- Senior catcher Mya Tino (Colonial Forge) went a combined 4 for 8 with three runs scored and three RBIs as Virginia Union swept a doubleheader from Livingstone Tuesday.
- Senior shortstop Meredith Morgan (Culpeper) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Chowan’s 8–3 win over Emory & Henry Friday.
- Freshman catcher Emily Hall (Louisa) was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in Mary Baldwin’s 8–4 win over Southern Virginia Saturday.
- Senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) went 3 for 4 and drove in the tying run in the seventh inning as Randolph-Macon rallied past Eastern Mennonite 7–6 Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Indiana sophomore
- Morgan Snow
- (North Stafford) won the women’s 200 (23.98) and 400 meters (53.72) at Saturday’s Louisville Invitational.
- VCU freshman Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) set a meet record in winning the women’s high jump (5–6.75) at Saturday’s James Madison Invitational, and sophomore teammate
- Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) won the men’s long jump (22–4). At the same meet, George Mason freshman
- Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) was runner-up in the men’s pole vault (14–7). Teammate
- Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) ran on the Patriots’ winning 4x100 team, which set meet and stadium records (41.05).
- Competing on their home track, sophomore Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was second in the men’s triple jump (47–11) and senior
- Malika Pride (North Stafford) fourth in the women’s 400 (55.11) and sixth in the 200 (24.11) at Saturday’s Norfolk State Invitational.
- Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) placed second in the men’s hammer (172–1) and third in the discus (154–1) at Saturday’s Dennis Craddock Invitational in Lynchburg. Shenandoah senior
- John Kindig (Courtland) was second in the shot put (46–10.5) and third in the hammer (164–5). For the home team, senior
- Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) was third in the women’s 800 (2:19.73). Graduate student
- Elijah Morton (Culpeper) anchored Shenandoah’s school-record 41.15 clocking to win the 4x100 relay.
- TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) placed fifth in the men’s triple jump (50–9.25) at Saturday’s Tom Jones Invite in Gainesville, Fla.
FOOTBALL
Former standout Chancellor receiver
- E.J. Jenkins
- posted on social media Monday that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. He spent one season as a backup at South Carolina after catching 13 touchdown passes in 2019 at St. Francis (Pa.).
- Rising junior Kaleb Smith (Louisa) caught touchdown passes of 51 and 47 yards from Grant Wells in Virginia Tech’s spring game Saturday. Grad student
- Jason Brown (Chancellor) struggled behind a porous offensive line in his bid to win the quarterback job after transferring from South Carolina.
- Rising senior defensive lineman Landon Woodson (Stafford) posted three unofficial sacks in Central Florida’s spring game Saturday.
LACROSSE
Junior
- Rosa Williams
- (James Monroe) netted four goals in each game as Methodist (N.C.) topped Pfeiffer 21–12 on Tuesday and N.C. Wesleyan 22–7 Saturday.
- Senior defender Erin Smith (Stafford) caused seven turnovers and collected seven ground balls in Virginia-Wise’s 12–10 victory over Newberry Wednesday.
- Despite four goals from senior Jay Baker (Massaponax), Shenandoah fell 14–13 to Bridgewater Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Mary Washington senior guard
- Anias Saunders
- (Eastern View) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ college division all-state second team after averaging 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 2021–22.
- Former Louisa standout Malachi Poindexter has committed to play at Illinois State after two seasons as a backup guard at Virginia.
