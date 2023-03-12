Several local athletes returned home with medals following national championship weekend.

Shenandoah senior graduate student John Kindig (Courtland) set school and Old Dominion Athletic Conference records (646) on his final attempt and finished third in the men’s weight throw at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala.

South Dakota junior Gen Hirata (Stafford) won firstteam AllAmerica honors and TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) earned secondteam status at the NCAA Division I meet in Albuquerque, N.M. Hirata placed eighth in the women’s pole vault (143.25) and Holmes was ninth in the men’s triple jump (533).

Meanwhile, Apprentice School sophomore Bruno Alves (Brooke Point) earned his second straight National Collegiate Wrestling Association secondplace national finish at last weekend’s national championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He defeated defending 125pound champion Dante Mininno of Liberty in the semifinals before being pinned by Bellarmine’s Jack Parker in the final. Sophomore teammate Zach Ortega (Riverbend) finished fifth at 141 pounds.

As previously reported, Ithaca (N.Y.) grad student Eze Chukwueze (Colonial Forge) ended his distinguished career with a thirdplace finish at 197 pounds at the NCAA Division III national championships in Roanoke.

Cumberlands (Ky.) sophomore Elizabeth Dosado (Caroline) earned AllAmerica honors with a fourthplace finish at 101 pounds at the NAIA women’s national championships in Jamestown, N.D.

BASKETBALL

After being named conference defensive player of the year, graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had six points and seven rebounds in Norfolk State’s 5652 win over Howard in Saturday’s MidEastern Athletic Conference tournament final. The Spartans (266) earned their first NCAA tournament bid since 2002 and got an unenviable matchup against topseeded South Carolina on the Gamecocks’ home court Friday.

BASEBALL

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in Cumberland (Ky.)’s 194 win over Tennessee Southern Saturday.

Junior outfielder Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) went 8 for 13, including two doubles, in Mount St. Mary’s threegame weekend series with UMBC. He’s batting .342 for the season.

Senior catcher Jake Wortman (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4 and scored twice in Bucknell’s 86 win over Rhode Island Saturday.

Junior Michael Barber (Louisa) was 4 for 5 with two RBIs in Mary Baldwin’s 96 loss to Washington & Lee Wednesday.

Mary Washington junior infielder Ty Lowe (Courtland) went a combined 3 for 8 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of RutgersCamden.

SOFTBALL

Sophomore outfielder Brenna Morefield (Massaponax) went a combined 5 for 6 with three runs scored and two RBIs as Christopher Newport beat Berry 85 and Trine 75 Saturday.

Graduate student Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) went 3 for 5 and scored five times in George Washington’s doubleheader sweep of Coppin State Wednesday.

Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) came out of the bullpen to allow three hits in seven innings Saturday as Liberty topped Fairfield 93 for its 11th straight win.

Senior Alexi Benson (Riverbend) struck out 10 for her first victory of the season as Mercy (N.Y.) topped American International 32 Saturday.

TENNIS

After winning her doubles match, freshman Victoria Rios (North Stafford) rallied to edge Rebekah Shaefer 16, 64, 101 at No. 4 singles Thursday, giving Roanoke a 54 team victory over Messiah.

Sophomore Alexa Brewster (Massaponax) won her No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles matches as Virginia Wesleyan topped Marymount 81 on March 5.

Fredericksburg resident Savannah Williams triumphed in No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles as Tampa topped Sioux Falls 61 on Friday.

LACROSSE

Freshman Emma Stalteri (Mountain View) scored three times in Wofford’s 1514 victory over Xavier Tuesday and twice in Saturday’s 1615 win over Kennesaw State.

In her college debut, freshman goalie Regan Bestick (Chancellor) made one save in nine relief minutes Saturday as Saint Joseph (Pa.) shut out George Mason 190 and won bragging rights over her twin sister Kaitlyn, who started for the Patriots.