College notebook: King George native Smith gets spotlight at Virginia Tech

Even before his moment in the spotlight Saturday night, Ryan Smith was earning attention.

The King George County native earned rave reviews from Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente for his performance as substitute defensive coordinator in the short-handed Hokies’ season-opening 45–24 victory over N.C. State.

Smith stepped in after first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton (and linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, who would have been first up to replace him) missed the game due to the coronavirus, and the Hokies were also missing 23 players for various reasons.

That performance doesn’t look like a fluke. Days before Saturday’s game, Smith had been named to the 30 Under 30 College Football List by 247Sports, recognizing outstanding young coaches. Smith is in his first season at Tech after coaching James Madison University’s safeties in 2019 and Elon’s defensive backs in 2017 and ’18.

Smith played two seasons at The Blue Ridge School, then played cornerback at William & Mary. He spent two seasons (2015–16) as a graduate assistant at Penn State before moving to Elon. At JMU in 2019, he helped coach a defense that led the Football Championship Subdivision in fewest yards allowed per game (264.7) and made 17 interceptions en route to an FCS title game appearance.